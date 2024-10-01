Member Login
Home » Investing » Start Your Millionaire Portfolio With These 3 Canadian Stocks

Start Your Millionaire Portfolio With These 3 Canadian Stocks

These three Canadian stocks are great building blocks for long-term investors looking for growth to consider in this current market.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking to build a millionaire portfolio certainly have plenty of options to choose from. And while most capital is searching for the best high-performing U.S. or international growth stocks right now, there are plenty of Canadian stocks that look like solid growth picks in this current environment.

These three Canadian stocks are among my top picks for those seeking portfolio cornerstones worth considering amid volatility moving forward. Over the long term, these companies continue to produce solid gains, and I anticipate that trend will continue over time for the following reasons.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian tech giant that specializes in acquiring and developing some of the best software firms focused on a number of key industries, including financials. The company has scaled to an impressive size over time, using a growth-by-acquisition model to cement its dominant position in its core sector.

The company’s stock price has absolutely soared over the long term. Taking a look at the chart above and zooming out over any relatively long time frame, investors can see what $1,000 invested in this stock would be worth today. The numbers are staggering for those who have stayed invested in this stock over the long term.

In my view, Constellation Software remains one of the top growth stocks in the TSX for investors to consider. The company’s customer base, aggressive acquisition and integration of vertical market software companies, and offering of customized software solutions make it a must-buy stock in 2024. These are the factors that will, in my view, allow many investors to create a millionaire portfolio over the long term.

Shopify

One of the largest e-commerce globally, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is known for its massive growth post-pandemic. The company harnesses its exceptional and extensive capabilities to seize market share in the global e-commerce industry. 

Since the pandemic, Shopify’s overall growth rate has come down, as has the company’s valuation. that said, the stock’s performance in recent years has improved as investors have stepped back into owning this name, which allows small- and medium-sized businesses to set up online shops.

As global e-commerce growth picks up, Shopify is well-positioned to capture this upside via its fee-based pricing model. The idea is that as the entire sector scales up, Shopify is the picks-and-shovels way to play that growth. That’s an easy-to-understand thesis and one I think many growth investors looking for a millionaire portfolio can get behind.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) isn’t necessarily viewed as one of the top growth stocks on the TSX, from a pure fundamentals standpoint. However, the company’s long-term growth trajectory has been impressive, as the company has grown its footprint around the world via its Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs banners.

Restaurant Brands has seen consistent cash flow growth over the long term, which has bled into a higher valuation over time. Importantly, while QSR stock has appreciated considerably in recent years, its outperformance has been mainly fundamentals driven. In fact, the company’s multiple has come down considerably since I first started covering this stock years ago.

This reflects the view that the market expects lower growth over the long term. Accordingly, if Restaurant Brands can continue to provide meaningful growth (above market expectations), this is a stock that looks poised to go on a very nice run over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy With Your $7,000 Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

Three stocks to buy now without worrying about taxes on capital gains, dividends, or interest earned.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stock Market

Is Lululemon Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 45% from all-time highs, Lululemon stock trades at a lower multiple and is an attractive buy for value investors.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

Got some cash and looking to invest? Here's a mini-Canadian stock portfolio that can give you a mix of growth…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your CPP Income With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why retirees should consider owning blue-chip dividend stocks and supplementing their CPP payout at a low cost.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can pay dividends for years to come.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying shares of lower-priced stocks such as InPlay Oil to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Rising Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could continue to move higher as interest rates decline.

Read more »