Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investing in these top Canadian stocks provide potential for dividends and capital gains over the next few years.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Stock investing offers money-making opportunities through the partial ownership of businesses that could lead to price appreciation and dividends. Combining these two elements can lead to substantial wealth creation with dividends potentially providing stable income. So, it’s crucial for investors to evaluate the safety of dividends, as cuts can occur. Stocks with a solid history of dividend payouts often signal a company’s reliability and financial health. If you find yourself with $1,000 to invest, here are a couple of top Canadian stocks to consider for your portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a major player in the oil and gas sector, boasting operations not only in Western Canada but also in the United Kingdom’s North Sea and offshore Africa. The company’s recent performance underscores its resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

In the first half of the year, Canadian Natural Resources reported net earnings falling 17% to $2.7 billion year over year. Consequently, diluted earnings per share declined by 15% to $1.25. However, the firm’s cash flow generation remained robust, with cash flows from operating activities soaring 72% to nearly $7 billion.

Moreover, adjusted funds flow increased by 9% to $6.8 billion, with a notable 13% rise on a per-share basis, bringing it to $3.13. The company’s capital spending remained consistent at $2.7 billion, closely aligning with the previous year’s expenditures. Notably, average production increased by 4% year-over-year, reaching approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

What sets Canadian Natural Resources apart is its strong balance sheet and investment-grade credit ratings, which provide a solid foundation for future growth. With a remarkable 23 consecutive years of dividend growth and an average growth rate exceeding 21% over the past two decades, the company is an example of prudent management in a dynamic energy landscape.

Over the last decade, CNQ has delivered impressive total returns of nearly 12.5% per year, making it an appealing option for investors, especially on market corrections. Currently trading at $46.92 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield of 4.4%, presenting a possible stock idea for those optimistic about the energy sector.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another noteworthy Canadian stock that deserves attention. Despite the recent rally in Canadian bank stocks, BMO hasn’t fully participated, with its share price hovering at levels similar to a few years ago.

This stagnation suggests that the stock may offer good value for investors willing to look beyond short-term trends. If management can effectively steer the company amidst improving economic conditions in its operating markets, BMO could experience a significant turnaround, potentially delivering total returns exceeding 12% per year over the next several years.

One of the standout features of BMO is its long-standing commitment to dividends. With nearly two centuries of payouts, investors can feel secure in the stability of its dividend policy. The bank has achieved a 10-year dividend growth rate of 7%, which is impressive for a blue-chip stock. As the economic landscape improves, it’s possible that BMO could continue to increase its dividend at a similar pace, further enhancing its appeal.

Currently priced at around $123 per share, BMO offers a dividend yield of 5%. This robust yield provides a solid incentive for investors who are willing to wait for price appreciation. With a strong history of resilience and growth, BMO could be an excellent addition to your diversified portfolio, especially if you’re looking to balance capital gains with dividend income.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Canadian stocks like Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Montreal provide potential for both capital appreciation and reliable income. These companies not only demonstrate financial strength and resilience but also have a history of rewarding their shareholders.

As you consider how to invest your $1,000, remember to assess your risk tolerance and investment goals. With the right choices, you can build a solid portfolio that could thrive for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Spread your investment across different sectors to reduce risk and increase your chances of long-term success.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for high dividends as well as growth? This stock continues to be a top option!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the fundamentals are strong and the dividend is sustainable, high yields can be a great way to boost your…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those seeking a winning stock with huge dividends and more passive income on the way, definitely do your research…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now could be a great time to start hunting for market-beating stocks that are just making a comeback.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in top Canadian stocks and optimize their capital gains and…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now.

Read more »