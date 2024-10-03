Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A dividend giant is a better buy than a top-tier Canadian energy stock today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is a proven strategy to create passive-income streams and build retirement wealth. For other investors, dividend stocks are particularly beneficial in meeting urgent liquidity or financial needs.  

The TSX is home to established dividend giants, mostly industry leaders. Some of them are on a collision course to gain investors’ attention. But when BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge collide, which stock would you buy?

Enbridge appears to have the edge because of its dividend-growth streak (27 years to 16) and year-to-date performance (+22.93% versus -4.01%). Also, the worst-performing sector (-3.48%) entering the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 is communications services (-3.48%). However, BCE is the better choice right now due to several attributes.

Salient attribute

The most salient attribute of BCE is the critical nature of communications services. Telecommunications connect, communicate, and entertain. While telco stocks are volatile and affected by regulatory environments, the 144-year-old BCE stands strong against these headwinds. Enbridge is 75 years old.

Oligopoly

The telecommunications industry is capital-intensive, a major barrier to entry for competition, especially startups. BCE, along with TELUS and Rogers Communications, forms Canada’s telecom oligopoly. All three want to capture market share by offering high standards and advanced broadband communications networks and services.

BCE is the most dominant based on its $42.87 billion market capitalization. While Enbridge is TSX’s fourth-largest company ($120.9 billion), you have other investment prospects in the energy industry, including pipeline operators, oil & gas producers, and exploration & development companies.

Profitability record

BCE operates in a competitive landscape, but the mature company has maintained a good profitability record. The giant telco announced job cuts (around (9% of total staff) and reduced capital spending by more than $1 billion in 2024-205. According to management, the restructuring plan should improve free cash flow (FCF) in 2024 and then accelerate in 2025. BCE’s average net income in the last four years is $2.65 billion.

Latest financial performance

In the first half of 2024 (six months ending June 30, 2024), operating revenues slipped 1% year over year to $6 billion. However, net earnings jumped 52.1% to $604 million, while FCF increased 8.1% to $1.1 billion from a year ago.

Mirko Bibic, chief executive officer of BCE, noted the most intense competition on wireless and pricing in Q2 2024. He admits the sustained competitive pricing pressures affected top-line growth.

Falling interest rates and the rollout of 5G technology are tailwinds and could translate to recovery and capital appreciation for telco stocks, including BCE.

Dividend Aristocrat

BCE’s investor base is mainly income-oriented, no doubt. You’ll love this 5G stock for its dividend aristocrat status and hefty dividend yield. Suppose you choose today. BCE trades at $47 per share, while Enbridge costs $55.51. The energy stock’s dividend offer is 6.59% compared to the 8.49% yield of BCE.

The aggressive spending of BCE to upgrade its wireless network to 5G speeds is over. Management’s focus will now shift to cost control that aims to reduce the payout ratio to below 100% and make dividends safer moving forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Claiming CPP at Age 70 Could Be a Game-Changer for Canadians

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Delaying the CPP until 70 could be a game-changer for Canadian seniors without health concerns and urgent financial needs.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

IAG Stock Rose 31% in 90 Days: Here’s Why it’s Still Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock may have risen 30% in the last three months, but don't let that trick you. There is still…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock offers a lot of value and a small dividend.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold for decades? Here are three stocks you will regret not buying…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have proven ways to get the maximum CPP benefits and maximize tax-free money growth in a TFSA.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it's likely…

Read more »