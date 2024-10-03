Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it has a dividend to snap up while you can.

The timber sector in Canada could be headed for a recovery, thanks to rising demand in housing and infrastructure projects both domestically and globally. The United States’ housing market alone is set to grow, with forecasts predicting a 12% rise in housing starts next year. And this directly impacts Canadian lumber exports. Plus, Canadian timber prices are up 20% from earlier this year, signalling increased market optimism. With governments focusing on sustainable building materials like wood, the timber industry could benefit from this push toward greener construction solutions.

Consider Acadian

Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada, with over 2.4 million acres of land in New Brunswick and Maine. It manages these forests sustainably, producing high-quality hardwood and softwood that’s primarily sold to North American markets. Acadian is known for its steady dividend, which makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors, especially since timberland tends to hold value even during economic downturns. Plus, its strategic location near key markets gives them a solid advantage in minimizing transportation costs.

Recently, Acadian has been riding the wave of increased demand for sustainable building materials. And with the housing market picking up, this trend could boost their revenue. It’s also been focusing on optimizing operations, so there’s potential for even stronger margins going forward. If you’re looking for a stock with natural resources at its core and a steady income, Acadian Timber might be one to keep on your radar!

Looking strong

Acadian Timber looks like a strong investment, especially for those seeking consistent income and exposure to natural resources. The company’s recent earnings show impressive growth, with quarterly revenue skyrocketing by 98.9% year-over-year, reaching $120.4 million in the trailing 12 months. Not only that, but it also reported a net income of $31.9 million and a 26.5% profit margin. This is pretty solid for the timber sector. With their dividend yield sitting at an attractive 6.7% and a payout ratio of around 62.4%, investors can count on steady returns without too much risk of dividend cuts.

Moreover, Acadian’s management has demonstrated a strong return on equity of 10.1%. And the company is well-positioned with $12.5 million in cash, thereby providing flexibility to manage debt and invest in growth opportunities. Acadian’s timberland assets continue to hold strong value. And with increasing demand for sustainable building materials, this could be the right time to invest in a company that thrives in this space while offering reliable dividends.

Bottom line

With all that in mind, investors could make serious passive income from Acadian stock. Sure, there’s the dividend to consider, but also returns. So let’s say that Acadian grows by 8.16%, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last four years. Add in the dividend, and this is what you could get.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL ADN – now $17.45 573 $1.16 $664.68 quarterly $10,000 ADN – 8.16% $18.87 573 $1.16 $664.68 quarterly $10,812.51

Altogether, you’ll have $812.51 from returns and $664.68 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $1,477.19! So consider this stock today.