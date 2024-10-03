Member Login
Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it has a dividend to snap up while you can.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
The timber sector in Canada could be headed for a recovery, thanks to rising demand in housing and infrastructure projects both domestically and globally. The United States’ housing market alone is set to grow, with forecasts predicting a 12% rise in housing starts next year. And this directly impacts Canadian lumber exports. Plus, Canadian timber prices are up 20% from earlier this year, signalling increased market optimism. With governments focusing on sustainable building materials like wood, the timber industry could benefit from this push toward greener construction solutions.

Consider Acadian

Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada, with over 2.4 million acres of land in New Brunswick and Maine. It manages these forests sustainably, producing high-quality hardwood and softwood that’s primarily sold to North American markets. Acadian is known for its steady dividend, which makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors, especially since timberland tends to hold value even during economic downturns. Plus, its strategic location near key markets gives them a solid advantage in minimizing transportation costs.

Recently, Acadian has been riding the wave of increased demand for sustainable building materials. And with the housing market picking up, this trend could boost their revenue. It’s also been focusing on optimizing operations, so there’s potential for even stronger margins going forward. If you’re looking for a stock with natural resources at its core and a steady income, Acadian Timber might be one to keep on your radar!

Looking strong

Acadian Timber looks like a strong investment, especially for those seeking consistent income and exposure to natural resources. The company’s recent earnings show impressive growth, with quarterly revenue skyrocketing by 98.9% year-over-year, reaching $120.4 million in the trailing 12 months. Not only that, but it also reported a net income of $31.9 million and a 26.5% profit margin. This is pretty solid for the timber sector. With their dividend yield sitting at an attractive 6.7% and a payout ratio of around 62.4%, investors can count on steady returns without too much risk of dividend cuts.

Moreover, Acadian’s management has demonstrated a strong return on equity of 10.1%. And the company is well-positioned with $12.5 million in cash, thereby providing flexibility to manage debt and invest in growth opportunities. Acadian’s timberland assets continue to hold strong value. And with increasing demand for sustainable building materials, this could be the right time to invest in a company that thrives in this space while offering reliable dividends.

Bottom line

With all that in mind, investors could make serious passive income from Acadian stock. Sure, there’s the dividend to consider, but also returns. So let’s say that Acadian grows by 8.16%, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last four years. Add in the dividend, and this is what you could get.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
ADN – now$17.45573$1.16$664.68quarterly$10,000
ADN – 8.16%$18.87573$1.16$664.68quarterly$10,812.51

Altogether, you’ll have $812.51 from returns and $664.68 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $1,477.19! So consider this stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

