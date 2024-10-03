Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock offers a lot of value and a small dividend.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is one Canadian company that is making a splash on the global stage. Doing deals with Microsoft, the Government of Qatar and many other large institutions, it is a global player. The company is also seeing a lot of interest from global investors. For example, Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital recently took a position in it.

Earlier this year, I wrote about Brookfield pretty frequently. In particular, I wrote articles focusing on its discount to net asset value (NAV), an alternative way of computing book value. Since that time, BN stock has risen considerably in price and is no longer trading at a massive “discount.” However, it is still a very promising company that stands to gain immensely from falling interest rates. In this article, I explore several reasons why Brookfield is still an intriguing buy despite all the gains.

Falling interest rates

Interest rates are falling in both the U.S. and Canada. The Bank of Canada has done three 25 basis point cuts, while the U.S. Fed recently did a single 50 basis point cut (a basis point is 0.01%). These hikes might not appear large but remember that when you go from 5% interest rates to 4.5%, the 0.5% bps decrease is actually a 10% decrease in interest expense. So, relatively “small” rate cuts can have a big impact on companies’ earnings.

Brookfield is a major beneficiary of this. With $335 billion in debt, it could experience a massive decrease in interest expenses as a result of the Fed and Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts. In fact, the variable rate portion of the company’s debt is likely already getting cheaper – we’ll see for sure when the company’s next earnings release comes out. The fixed rate debt will also get cheaper when it comes up for refinancing.

Valuation

Another factor that Brookfield has going for it right now is a cheap valuation. While I can’t say for sure that BN’s previous “discount to NAV” still exists, it does have some relatively low multiples, including:

  • 13.5 times forward earnings (“forward earnings” means analysts’ estimate of the next 12 months’ earnings).
  • 0.8 times sales.
  • 1.9 times book value.
  • 13.6 times operating cash flow.

These are fairly modest multiples. And they should come down if the company keeps growing.

Growth

Speaking of growth, Brookfield has some pretty solid growth numbers in some categories. Over the last five years, it has grown at the following compounded annual (CAGR) rates:

  • Revenue: 8%.
  • Operating income: 7.8%.
  • Total assets: 11.7%.
  • Net income: -21.5%.

While this might not look like explosive growth, remember that the company’s net income was impacted by the spinoff of 25% of Brookfield Asset Management to shareholders, and its distributable earnings (DE) are much higher than its reported earnings. Using DE in place of earnings, Brookfield is growing – especially its insurance subsidiary.

My verdict: Buy

On the whole, I think Brookfield is still a decent buy today. It’s not quite the no-brainer it was when it traded at a large discount to NAV, but it still has considerable value under the hood.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold for decades? Here are three stocks you will regret not buying…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have proven ways to get the maximum CPP benefits and maximize tax-free money growth in a TFSA.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it's likely…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: Buy These 2 TSX Stocks for Monthly Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding, monthly dividend payers invested inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are worth a look.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Effortless Ways for Canadians to Earn Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Gone are the days when earning passive income involved a lot of administrative work. Here are two effortless ways to…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is WSP Global Stock a Buy for its 0.63% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Despite its market-thumping gains, WSP Global is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now.

Read more »