7.53% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Passive-Income Stock Powerhouse in Bulk!

A mix of high dividends and secure returns is like planting a money tree that just keeps growing! When you invest in dividend-paying stocks that have reliable returns, those regular payouts add up over time. With a little patience, the magic of compounding kicks in. Reinvest those dividends, and you’ll be building a steady stream of passive income that can feel like your investments are working overtime for you. It’s a great way to grow wealth while you sit back and watch the returns roll in, especially with this dividend stock.

The dividend stock to consider

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN) is like that reliable friend in the world of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs). With a diverse portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial spaces, Artis REIT offers investors a solid mix of stability and growth potential. It’s focused on managing and growing high-quality properties across Canada and the United States. This means it’s not just tied to one market. Plus, it’s been working hard to streamline its portfolio, selling off non-core assets to sharpen its focus. And this is always a good sign for long-term investors.

For those looking for passive income, Artis REIT also offers the bonus of steady monthly distributions. The REIT has been known for providing attractive yields, making it a tempting choice for dividend seekers. Combine that with its efforts to improve efficiency and boost profitability, and you’ve got a well-rounded investment option in the real estate sector. Whether you’re after income or growth, Artis REIT could be a key player in building a balanced investment portfolio!

Into earnings

Artis had a solid second quarter in 2024, focusing on strengthening its balance sheet. The REIT made significant progress by reducing its debt to gross book value from 51.3% to 49.8%, aiming to bring that number below 45%. A big part of this strategy involved selling properties worth over $292 million in the second quarter (Q2), with total 2024 sales reaching $651.6 million. Occupancy rates stayed strong, above 90%, and lease renewals saw a 3.1% rental rate increase.

Looking ahead, Artis REIT is set on further improving its financial position while maintaining its high dividend yield, which currently sits at around 9%. The REIT’s management is also pursuing strategic alternatives to unlock more value for shareholders, thus making it an interesting option for income-focused investors.

Still valuable

When considering Artis as an investment, a few things stand out. First, its attractive 7.53% dividend yield makes it appealing for those seeking steady income. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 suggests it’s priced fairly for its earnings potential, and with a payout ratio of 43.80%, the dividend looks sustainable. However, the REIT has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62%. This means it’s carrying a lot of debt, something to keep in mind if interest rates rise or economic conditions worsen. Artis has been working on streamlining its portfolio. Yet, a close eye on management’s ability to reduce leverage would be wise.

Additionally, Artis stock has shown strong price performance over the past year, up nearly 32%. However, profitability remains a concern, with a negative profit margin of 114.89%, and the return on equity is currently in the red, down 12.55%. This could indicate some operational struggles, so it’s important to weigh the balance between short-term risks and long-term income potential. If you’re comfortable with the debt load and looking for passive income, Artis REIT could be worth considering, but monitoring its financial health will be key to ensure it remains a solid investment.