High-Yield Alert! 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Perfect Passive Income

High-Yield Alert! 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Perfect Passive Income

High yield dividends aren’t always filled with risk. And these high yielders could certainly be well worth it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
High dividend yields can be a fantastic way to boost your income while you let your investments work for you. Not only do they provide regular cash flow. They can also act as a cushion during market volatility, offering a bit of stability when stock prices dip. Plus, if you reinvest those dividends, you’re setting yourself up for even greater long-term growth. It’s like getting paid to wait for your investments to grow. So what’s not to love?

True North REIT

True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) is a great start for high yields. It focuses on managing office and commercial properties across Canada. As of its most recent quarter, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has faced some challenges, including a drop in revenue growth and a high debt load, with total debt sitting at around $773.2 million. Despite these hurdles, it continues to maintain an attractive forward annual dividend yield of nearly 13%, making it appealing to income-seeking investors. However, with a negative profit margin down 39%, the REIT has struggled with profitability, reflecting the pressure in the office real estate sector.

Looking ahead, the long-term outlook for TNT.UN depends heavily on how the office space market recovers post-pandemic and how well the REIT can manage its debt. Its payout ratio is extremely high at over 600%, raising concerns about the sustainability of its dividend. Yet the stock’s performance will hinge on management’s ability to stabilize earnings and boost occupancy rates. For dividend investors, the high yield may seem tempting, but keeping an eye on the company’s ability to maintain this payout is crucial.

Parex

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a Canadian oil and gas company primarily focused on exploration and production activities in Colombia. Known for its efficient operations and strong balance sheet, Parex continues to generate substantial revenue, with $1.2 billion reported over the past year. Despite a challenging year in terms of stock performance, Parex remains a profitable business with a solid operating margin of 45%. Its dividend yield of over 12% also makes it a compelling option for income-seeking investors.

Looking ahead, Parex’s long-term outlook is promising, provided that oil prices remain stable or increase. The company has a low debt-to-equity ratio and strong cash flow, which should support continued dividend payouts and capital reinvestment. While quarterly earnings have dipped, the company’s resilience in managing its debt and sustaining profitability in a tough energy market positions it well for future growth. Investors should keep an eye on global oil price trends and the political climate in Colombia, but Parex’s fundamentals remain strong.

Firm Capital

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) is a Canadian REIT with a diverse portfolio of commercial and multi-residential properties. The trust owns 64 commercial properties and several residential complexes, providing it with a broad mix of revenue streams. In its most recent quarter, FCD.UN reported strong same-store net operating income (NOI) growth and has been making strides in reducing its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio. The trust’s strategy of maintaining a balanced portfolio with well-located assets positions it well to handle economic fluctuations.

Looking ahead, FCD.UN’s long-term outlook is promising, especially with its focus on growing NOI and controlling debt maturities. With a forward annual dividend yield of 9%, it offers investors a solid income opportunity. While its stock price has experienced some volatility, the trust’s ongoing efforts to refinance mortgage maturities and expand its asset base should help stabilize performance. For income investors, FCD.UN’s attractive yield and stable business model make it a compelling choice in the REIT space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

