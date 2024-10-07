Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October

2 Undervalued Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October

These Canadian companies are undervalued, presenting a solid opportunity to buy for long term capital gains.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

The TSX has been on a tear this year, gaining 15% year to date.  Despite the rally in most Canadian stocks, a few fundamentally strong companies are still trading cheap and look undervalued at today’s prices.

Let’s take a look at two undervalued TSX stocks that seem like screaming buys this October.

WELL Health stock

Investors searching for deals should consider digital healthcare company WELL Health (TSX:WELL). Shares of this leading digital healthcare company are trading at the next 12-month (NTM) enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) multiple of just 1.4 — close to a multi-year low.

Even though its stock is trading cheap, WELL Health continues to deliver impressive financial results and solid growth. Further, its focus on expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities positions it well for long-term growth.

WELL Health has consistently delivered record revenue, driven by a combination of higher organic sales and strategic acquisitions. Further, its Canadian clinic transformation program, aimed at improving operational efficiency across its clinic network, has been a major growth catalyst.  This initiative boosts productivity and enhances organic growth within its healthcare operations.

The company is also focusing on optimizing costs and integrating digital workflows. The launch of advanced AI tools — such as the ambient AI scribe and several co-pilot technologies — is expected to accelerate growth. These innovations should improve operational efficiency and give the company a competitive edge.

WELL Health is also reducing its debt and investing in high-growth opportunities. In the second quarter, it paid $14 million in debt and reduced its leverage ratio to 2.67x for bank debt and 3.45x for all debt. It continues to strengthen its Canadian clinic business through acquisitions as the segment continues to perform well and has significant room for growth.

In summary, WELL Health’s attractive valuation, solid growth trajectory, and strategic investments in AI-powered products make it a compelling long-term investment choice.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) should be on your radar if you are looking to buy undervalued stocks. This leading provider of cloud-based commerce platforms has underperformed the market this year, largely because of macroeconomic uncertainties and pressure on consumer spending. However, the recent slump in the stock price presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Currently, Lightspeed stock is trading at an NTM enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) ratio of just 1.6. This multiple is significantly lower than its historical average, signaling that the stock is undervalued. For investors, this dip offers a potential entry point into a company well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift toward omnichannel selling models.

Despite macro challenges, Lightspeed’s revenue continues to grow at a healthy rate, driven by increased adoption of its unified payment and point-of-sale (POS) solutions. And as businesses continue to transition toward multi-channel selling models and modernize their payment systems, Lightspeed is expected to see higher demand for its products.

The technology company’s emphasis on growing its high Gross Transaction Volume (GTV) customer base augurs well for growth. These larger customers are more likely to adopt its multiple modules, thus driving retention, average revenue per user (ARPU), and margins.

Lightspeed is also focused on turning profitable and achieving sustainable earnings by cutting losses and improving efficiency.

With a growing revenue base, increased payment penetration, and cost-efficiency initiatives, Lightspeed is poised to deliver solid growth in the upcoming years. Its currently low valuation supports a bull case for investing in the stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

8.33% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Be Buying and Holding This Dividend Stock for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT could be one of the best out there for a dividend that's completely covered, and future growth is…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 21% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline Oil is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000 by Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to turn just a small amount into a large one in a few decades with minimal effort?…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Mistakes TFSA Millionaires Continue to Make

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The pursuit of that being a TFSA millionaire can sometimes trip investors up. It’s easy to get overconfident, chase risky…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite now trades with solid 15.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

CRA Cash: 2024 Benefits to Claim ASAP!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could be one of the many Canadians missing out on some easy money!

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

What Canadians Can Expect From CPP Benefits at Ages 60 and 65 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CPP’s standard retirement age is 65, although eligible pensioners can start payments at 60 but at a reduced benefit.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 7 Percent Dividend Yield With This Royalty Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yield, attractive valuation, and healthy growth prospects, PZA would be an excellent royalty stock to have in…

Read more »