3 CRA Mistakes TFSA Millionaires Continue to Make

3 CRA Mistakes TFSA Millionaires Continue to Make

The pursuit of that being a TFSA millionaire can sometimes trip investors up. It’s easy to get overconfident, chase risky trends, or forget basic things like diversifying your portfolio and keeping an eye on fees.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

Aiming for a million-dollar Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) sounds amazing in theory. It’s like the golden ticket to tax-free wealth! But the pursuit of that lofty goal can sometimes trip investors up. It’s easy to get overconfident, chase risky trends, or forget basic things like diversifying your portfolio and keeping an eye on fees. Plus, pulling the trigger on big withdrawals too soon can mess up your compounding magic. So, while the million-dollar TFSA dream is awesome, staying grounded with smart, steady moves is key! Here’s how.

Chasing hot trends can feel like an exciting way to boost your TFSA, especially when you see flashy stocks or trends popping off in the market. But here’s the catch. When you’re jumping on these trends, especially with high-frequency trading or short-term flipping, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) might start paying attention. If they think you’re treating your TFSA more like a day-trading account rather than a long-term investment vehicle, the CRA could flag it and consider your profits as business income. Those sweet, tax-free gains could suddenly be taxable. No one wants that surprise!

The CRA expects your TFSA to be used for long-term wealth building, not for speculative trading. So, while it’s tempting to ride the wave of hot stocks or trends, doing too much of it can backfire. Stick with steady, solid investments that grow over time to keep your account out of the CRA’s crosshairs. It’s all about balance. Enjoy those tax-free benefits while keeping things up and coming!

Remember taxes!

TFSA millionaires sometimes get so comfortable with their tax-free growth that they forget about the rest of their financial picture, including tax planning outside the TFSA. While the TFSA itself is a tax haven, it doesn’t mean the CRA won’t look at your overall tax situation. For example, if you’re making huge withdrawals and then putting that cash into other taxable accounts or investments, the CRA might start to pay attention. And if you overcontribute or don’t keep track of your limits, those penalties can add up fast, eating into your hard-earned gains.

Even more, the CRA could flag you if it looks like you’re shifting assets around in ways that seem like tax avoidance. Just because your TFSA is tax-free doesn’t mean it exists in a vacuum. Keeping an eye on your full financial plan, not just the TFSA, is key. It’s worth getting a tax professional involved to make sure you’re maximizing your returns without accidentally attracting CRA’s unwanted attention!

Think outside your bubble

Over-concentrating in just a few stocks or sectors can seem like a smart move when they’re performing well. But it can raise eyebrows. Not just from your friends but from the CRA, too! If you’re constantly trading the same stocks or sectors in your TFSA and racking up huge gains, the CRA might think you’re using your TFSA for business-like activities. This could get those tax-free profits reclassified as taxable income. Basically, if your account looks more like a trader’s playground than a long-term investor’s portfolio, it could trigger a closer look.

A simple solution? Diversify with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). It spreads your investments across thousands of stocks globally, reducing your risk of over-concentration and helping you stay on the CRA’s good side. Plus, it’s an easy way to access a wide range of industries and markets without the need for constant trading. So, while you’re still growing your wealth, you’re doing it in a way that keeps things steady and low-profile, exactly how the CRA likes it!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

