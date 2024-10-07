Member Login
Home » Investing » High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These high-yield Canadian stocks provide regular income and increase your portfolio’s potential for capital appreciation.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

High-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you make consistent passive income. These types of stocks offer attractive yields and reduce the amount of time it takes you to recoup the money you spent on your investments. And if you reinvest your dividend payouts, you can steadily accumulate more shares, which can help create significant wealth over time. Thus, high-yield stocks provide regular income and can increase your portfolio’s potential for capital appreciation.

Let’s explore three Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals you can buy now that let you earn a high yield of more than 6%.

BCE stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of the most reliable high-yield stocks trading on the TSX today. The Canadian communication giant is known for paying and consistently increasing its dividends to enhance its shareholders’ value. Case in point: BCE has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Currently, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.998 per share, which adds up to an annual payout of $3.992. Based on its October 4 closing price of $45.76, this gives investors a solid yield of 8.72%.

BCE’s ability to consistently increase its earnings, even in challenging market conditions, supports its dividend. The company benefits from a large customer base, a high-performance broadband fiber network, fast 5G mobile services, and its strategy of bundling mobile and internet services to drive customer retention. Cost-cutting initiatives also help BCE boost profitability and sustain its dividend payments.

Looking ahead, the company’s extensive wireline and wireless network, operational efficiency, and expansion into high-growth areas such as digital ad services, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, should accelerate its growth and lead to higher earnings and dividend payments.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is well-known for its high yield and resilient payouts. The energy infrastructure company has consistently paid dividends for more than 69 years (!) and has increased them for 29 consecutive years. Enbridge’s dividend distribution history shows the company’s strong financial position, ability to grow earnings in all market conditions, and management’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Currently, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915, reflecting a high yield of 6.6%.

Enbridge could continue to increase its dividend in the coming years on the back of its growing earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share. Its diverse revenue streams, extensive network of liquid pipelines, long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements (PPAs), and regulated tolling frameworks position it well to grow its earnings and DCF per share at a mid-single-digit rate over the long term. Further, its acquisitions and investments in low-risk capital projects augur well for future dividend growth.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is another high-yield stock for Canadians to consider. The non-bank lender provides residential and commercial real estate financing. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, translating into a high yield of about 8.1%.

As a boutique real estate and financial services company, Firm Capital strategically invests in debt and equity across Canada’s private and public real estate markets. Its portfolio is well-diversified by region, mortgage type, loan size, and property category.

Moreover, the company’s focus on short-term financing, its conservative lending approach, and its strong underwriting practices help it maintain solid earnings and support its dividend payouts.

Looking ahead, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is poised to generate solid interest, fees, and income from investments in a portfolio of mortgage loans. This will help the company enhance shareholder value through regular dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Two New Stock Picks Every Month!

Not to alarm you, but you’re about to miss an important event.

Iain Butler and the Stock Advisor Canada team only publish their new “buy alerts” twice a month, and only to an exclusively small group.

This is your chance to get in early on what could prove to be very special investment advice.

Enter your email address below to get started now, and join the other thousands of Canadians who have already signed up for their chance to get the market-beating advice from Stock Advisor Canada.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for October

| Adam Othman

If you are seeking to buy a couple of ETFs in Oct 2024, looking beyond Canadian markets and sectors is…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

As Interest Rates Go Down, These 2 TSX Stocks Could Go Up

| Andrew Button

Shares in indebted companies like Canadian Utilities benefit from interest rate cuts.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

Monthly dividend stocks can help you start a passive income stream and better align investment income with regular financial commitments.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

With a market cap north of $120 billion and well-diversified operations, is Enbridge one of the best stocks Canadian investors…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy is in the leader in Canada’s non-prime consumer credit market and has delivered capital gains of about 272% in…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Long-Hold Canadian Stocks to Marry in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These may be popular choices, but there's a reason for that. In the long term, these three stocks are solid…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend All-Star to Buy Over REIT Stocks Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs have historically been some of the best places to get those high, juicy dividends. But there's a new sector…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? That's all you need when it comes to boosting your income immediately with these dividend stocks.

Read more »