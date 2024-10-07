Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

With a market cap north of $120 billion and well-diversified operations, is Enbridge one of the best stocks Canadian investors can buy?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
pipe metal texture inside

Image source: Getty Images

When Canadians are building a stock portfolio to grow their hard-earned savings, typically, one of the first stocks they’ll come across in their research is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the massive energy infrastructure stock.

Therefore, given its massive size, dominance, significant dividend yield and popularity, it’s inevitable that many Canadians will find themselves asking, “Is Enbridge stock a good buy?”

Enbridge has earned its reputation as a top TSX stock for a reason, and it’s not just because of its share price performance and impressive dividend. So, let’s look at Enbridge’s business model, growth potential, and valuation to see if it’s a good stock for investors to buy today.

Why is Enbridge an excellent business to invest in?

First and foremost, Enbridge is a massive company with a market cap of more than $120 billion. But more importantly, the services it offers – including pipelines, midstream operations, utilities, energy storage, and green energy – are essential to the functioning of the North American economy.

Furthermore, these services are not only crucial to the economy, but also help make Enbridge highly diversified, giving it numerous income streams.

This impressive diversification, combined with the essential nature of its services, makes Enbridge one of the most recession-resistant stocks on the market. Even during periods of economic downturns, the demand for energy and infrastructure persists, providing a level of stability that few companies can match.

Moreover, Enbridge’s business model is designed to be a cash-generating machine. For example, once you build a pipeline, it requires minimal ongoing maintenance year over year yet generates significant cash flow for the company every single day. This reliable income stream allows Enbridge to generate billions in cash flow annually.

With this consistent cash flow, the company can both invest in future growth to expand its operations and, most importantly for dividend investors, continue funding its growing dividend.

Therefore, over the years Enbridge has built a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks that Canadians can buy, consistently increasing its payouts over time. In fact, it currently has a dividend growth streak of 29 straight years.

Plus, as it continues to expand its infrastructure and renewable energy footprint, the company’s distributable cash flow will continue to grow, allowing it to continue to reward shareholders for years to come.

Finally, in addition to its steady income, Enbridge benefits from several competitive advantages, which is another reason why it’s one of the best stocks to buy.

First off, its size and scale allow it to operate with significant economies of scale. In addition, the industry in which it operates, particularly pipelines and energy infrastructure, also has significant barriers to entry. Furthermore, Enbridge’s strategic assets are located in key areas across North America, giving it a dominant position in the market.

Is Enbridge a good stock to buy today?

In general, Enbridge is one of the best stocks to buy and hold for the long term, especially for dividend investors seeking stability and growth. However, it’s worth noting that today, the stock may be slightly more expensive than it has been over the past year.

Nevertheless, as interest rates continue to decline, Enbridge stock should continue to see strong momentum. Therefore, the company’s impressive fundamentals, coupled with a favourable macroeconomic environment, make it an appealing investment despite its current valuation.

It’s also worth noting that even after rallying substantially these last few months, Enbridge still only trades at a forward enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 11.7 times today. That’s below both its 5 and 10-year averages, showing it still offers value today.

Therefore, if you have some cash you’re looking to put to work today, there’s no question Enbridge is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy, especially while it still trades below its long-term averages and offers investors a compelling yield of more than 6.5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Two New Stock Picks Every Month!

Not to alarm you, but you’re about to miss an important event.

Iain Butler and the Stock Advisor Canada team only publish their new “buy alerts” twice a month, and only to an exclusively small group.

This is your chance to get in early on what could prove to be very special investment advice.

Enter your email address below to get started now, and join the other thousands of Canadians who have already signed up for their chance to get the market-beating advice from Stock Advisor Canada.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

Monthly dividend stocks can help you start a passive income stream and better align investment income with regular financial commitments.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy is in the leader in Canada’s non-prime consumer credit market and has delivered capital gains of about 272% in…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Long-Hold Canadian Stocks to Marry in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These may be popular choices, but there's a reason for that. In the long term, these three stocks are solid…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend All-Star to Buy Over REIT Stocks Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs have historically been some of the best places to get those high, juicy dividends. But there's a new sector…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? That's all you need when it comes to boosting your income immediately with these dividend stocks.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks That Show No Signs of Sinking

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks may already be up by over 40% in 2024, but don't let that scare you off…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

8.33% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Be Buying and Holding This Dividend Stock for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT could be one of the best out there for a dividend that's completely covered, and future growth is…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000 by Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to turn just a small amount into a large one in a few decades with minimal effort?…

Read more »