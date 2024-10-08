Member Login
A Dividend Behemoth I’d Buy Over Brookfield Renewable Stock Right Now

Renewable energy stocks look great long term, but not all are set up to produce stable dividends in that time. Perhaps consider this one instead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Renewable energy in Canada is booming, with more focus than ever on sustainability and clean power sources like wind, solar, and hydro. It’s a fantastic opportunity for investors looking to tap into the green revolution! However, not all companies in the sector are created equal. Some are trailblazers with strong growth potential, while others may struggle with profitability or regulatory hurdles. So, it’s important to do your homework and pick the winners to make the most out of this exciting market and even reconsider the bigger bets.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has long been a favourite for investors looking to tap into the growth of renewable energy. But recent performance suggests it may not be as hot as it once was. Earnings have been a bit of a rollercoaster, with the company reporting a net loss of $230 million over the last 12 months. While revenue growth is solid, up 23% year over year, profitability is a challenge, and negative earnings per share of down $0.85 don’t exactly inspire confidence. The stock’s trailing price-to-book ratio of 1.9 indicates it’s still somewhat pricey for what you’re getting, and this could make some investors pause.

When it comes to dividends, BEP.UN has a pretty attractive forward yield of 5.24%. Yet this comes with a massive payout ratio of over 600%, which suggests the company is paying out more than it’s earning. That’s not typically sustainable for the long term, and although the dividend history is strong with regular payouts, investors might start to worry if the company can continue that trend without more stable earnings. Dividends are great, but you want to make sure they’re built on solid financial ground.

Valuation-wise, Brookfield’s enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) ratio is 9.39. This indicates that it’s relatively expensive compared to other renewable energy companies. Combined with the high levels of debt of over $30 billion and a current ratio of just 0.52, the company’s balance sheet doesn’t look as strong as one might hope. So, while Brookfield Renewable Partners is still a key player in the renewable energy space, its financial struggles and expensive valuation make it a more cautious play right now for long-term growth and dividends.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is looking like a great investment right now, especially if you’re in it for the long haul. Over the past few years, NPI has shown strong and consistent revenue growth, with a 12.2% increase year over year and a notable jump in quarterly earnings. This company has a diverse portfolio of renewable energy projects, from wind to solar. This positions it well to continue growing as the demand for clean energy rises globally. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 also suggests that NPI is attractively valued compared to peers, thereby making it a smart choice for both growth and income investors.

Dividend lovers will appreciate NPI’s solid yield of 5.28%, which is well above its five-year average. What’s more, that dividend is paid monthly! The payout ratio of 500% might raise some eyebrows. Yet it’s important to note that Northland has managed to maintain its dividend payouts over the years, even during periods of high investment. Its strong cash flow generation of $757 million in operating cash flow over the last year helps support these payouts. And its upcoming dividend date on October 15 is another reason to get excited about holding this stock.

Valuation-wise, NPI’s price-to-book ratio of 1.37 and enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 9.61 indicate that the company is fairly priced, especially considering the scale of its operations and future growth potential. With a manageable debt load and strong cash reserves, Northland Power is well-positioned to keep growing and rewarding shareholders. All in all, it’s a solid bet for anyone looking to ride the wave of renewable energy — all while enjoying the stability of dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

