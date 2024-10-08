Member Login
Home » Investing » My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

These five Canadian stocks have solid fundamentals and ability to deliver profitable growth, which will drive their share price higher.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

If you’re considering long-term investing, stocks should be on your radar. Historically, the equity market has outperformed most other asset classes, making it a robust option for building wealth over time. With this background, let’s explore five stocks that are my favourite to buy right now. Notably, these Canadian stocks have solid fundamentals and the ability to deliver profitable growth.

goeasy

Subprime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of my favorite TSX stocks to buy right now. Its ability to increase its sales and earnings at a double-digit rate, its consistent dividend increases, and its attractive valuation position it well to deliver above-average returns. The company’s leadership in the subprime lending sector in Canada, its large addressable market, its omnichannel offerings, geographic expansion, and low-cost funding sources should drive its consumer loan portfolio and top line.

Higher sales, steady credit and payment performance, and operating leverage should help expand its margins and bottom line. The company has consistently raised its dividends in the past decade, and its growing earnings base suggests that this trend will be sustained. While goeasy offers high growth and income, it trades at the next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 9.8, which is considerably low given the solid EPS growth rate.

TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is another stock likely to outperform the broader market, thanks to the solid demand for its products. Shares of the diversified industrial company have skyrocketed in the past decade and have delivered an enormous gain of about 2,228%, outpacing the benchmark index. Further, the stock is up over 165% in one year and has the potential to keep going.

TerraVest should benefit from its efforts to improve manufacturing capabilities and expand into high-growth markets. Further, its focus on acquisitions and its strong balance sheet should help it accelerate growth and capitalize on opportunities.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) offers growth, stability, and income, making it a favorite TSX stock. This utility company focuses on electricity transmission and distribution, which allows it to generate stable earnings and predictable cash flows, supporting higher dividend payments. Further, the company’s strong financials help it to fund its growth initiatives without raising capital from external sources.

Over the medium term, Hydro One projects its rate base to increase by 6% annually. This will drive its low-risk earnings base and support its share price and dividend payouts. Thanks to its resilient business model and higher cash flows, Hydro One projects its earnings per share to increase by 5-7% annually by fiscal 2027. Moreover, it expects to raise its dividend by 6% annually during the same period.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a must-have in your portfolio. This discount retailer sells products at low and fixed prices. Its defensive business model helps it consistently generate solid sales and earnings, regardless of the economy. The company focuses on rewarding its shareholders and has increased its dividend 13 times since 2011.

Dollarama’s value pricing, extensive and growing store base, wide range of customers, focus on direct sourcing, and cost savings will enable the company to consistently grow its sales and earnings, driving its future dividend and share price.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is one of my top picks.  The business jet manufacturer will likely benefit from its new lineup of medium and large business jets, which are in high demand. In addition, its focus on improving profitability and reduction of debt provides a solid base for future growth.

The company has diversified its operations and expanded into defense, services, and the pre-owned aircraft markets, which will likely accelerate its growth and boost profitability. Further, Bombardier is also strengthening its financial position by optimizing its balance sheet and improving liquidity. Overall, the company will likely outperform the TSX in the upcoming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 64 for Canadians

| Aditya Raghunath

It's about $150,000 -- and it's probably not enough to comfortably retire.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on SLF.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality dividend stocks is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth. This strategy also offers the opportunity to…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

The Best Banking Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

It's difficult to objectively call a stock the best without one or a set of evaluation metrics. Limiting yourself to…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TC Energy vs Enbridge?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two energy stocks are quality investments, although one has better growth prospects following a strategic move.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy at a Deep Discount in October

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap and TD should help you deliver outsized gains right now.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold For 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Is that enough to justify its rich valuation?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to buy the best stocks today for generous, sizeable returns.

Read more »