This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

Are you looking for a stock that pays out every single month, with even more growth for the future? I’d certainly consider this stock a strong option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Investing in a financial institution beyond the Big Six banks can be a fantastic way to create passive income from dividends. These smaller companies often fly under the radar yet can offer solid returns and dividends. The companies tend to focus on niche markets, have less exposure to global financial pressures, and often offer higher dividend yields to attract investors. Plus, with less media attention, there’s potential for growth as more investors catch on. While the big banks are safe bets, a smaller player can sometimes surprise with better yields and unique opportunities. Here’s one to consider.

A smaller stock in the financial sector

Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY) is a lesser-known gem of the financial sector in Canada. It’s not one of the big guys, but it has carved out a solid niche by offering a range of financial services that go beyond what the big banks typically provide. From registered account administration to currency exchange, Olympia focuses on providing specialized services. This gives it a loyal client base and room for steady growth. Its approach might not be flashy, but it’s effective. It has been quietly building a reputation for strong management and consistent performance.

What makes Olympia especially interesting is its commitment to paying out dividends. While not a Dividend Aristocrat, it’s shown a good history of paying regular dividends. With its focus on niche financial services and less exposure to the risks that come with global banking giants, it offers a way to diversify your portfolio while still enjoying the perks of regular dividend payouts.

Business performance

Olympia Financial’s 24% profit margin and 71% return on equity are standout metrics for a smaller financial institution, reflecting effective management and the ability to generate returns. However, its slight 1.3% year-over-year drop in recent quarterly earnings might signal some challenges in sustaining growth. So, keeping an eye on growth in upcoming quarters will be key.

Olympia has more than $25 million in cash and minimal debt, making it well-positioned to maintain its dividend. The dividend itself is impressive, with a forward annual yield of 7.27%.

Bottom line

Here’s what a $10,000 investment in Olympia could bring in through dividends.

RECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT OVER 1 YEAR
$99101$7.20$727.20

You’d end up receiving $727.20 in dividends over the course of one year. But because Olympia’s payout schedule is monthly, you’d be looking at a nice $60.60 deposit into your brokerage account each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

