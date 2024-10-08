Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Shopify Stock Jumped Last Week

Why Shopify Stock Jumped Last Week

Shopify stock got a boost last week after comments from its president sent shares climbing further.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Over the past year, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has had quite the rollercoaster ride on the TSX, bouncing between highs and lows as the e-commerce market faced both challenges and opportunities. Despite some choppy moments, the stock has shown resilience, largely due to Shopify’s continuous innovation and expansion in the digital commerce space. Fast forward to this past week, and Shopify stock saw a nice 4% boost. Investors have clearly taken note, giving the stock a fresh push upward!

What happened?

Shopify’s stock recently saw a nice 4% boost, giving investors something to cheer about. This surge came right after a notable appearance by Shopify’s president, Harley Finkelstein, at the Elevate tech conference in Toronto. Finkelstein’s remarks about the need for Canada to embrace more ambition and stop being a “nation of branch offices” resonated with both the tech community and investors. He encouraged Canadian companies to aim higher and take more risks, which stirred excitement around Shopify’s future potential.

The tech giant’s focus on innovation and staying at the forefront of e-commerce has always been a big driver of its stock performance. Finkelstein is making waves by calling for policy changes that would help Canadian companies thrive. Investors were quick to respond positively. Shopify stock has been a leader in Canada’s tech scene. Its continued push to expand beyond borders reassures shareholders about the company’s long-term growth.

This recent uptick in Shopify’s stock price also aligns with a broader sense of optimism in the tech sector. As investors feel more confident in the company’s strategy and see the global potential for Shopify to dominate, the market reflects this positive sentiment. Shopify’s ambition to be a global leader in e-commerce is translating into real market gains!

Earnings on the way

Shopify has had a solid year on the TSX. Its stock price climbed over 44% in the past 52 weeks. The company continues to impress with strong revenue growth, posting $7.76 billion in trailing 12-month revenue and a net income of $1.27 billion. Investors have taken notice of Shopify’s profitability, as its operating margin sits at 13.84% — a solid figure for a tech company. With total cash reserves of $5.02 billion, Shopify stock is well-positioned to continue innovating and expanding in the e-commerce space.

The recent 4% boost in Shopify’s share price can be seen as part of a larger pattern of optimism among investors. While no major earnings reports have been released, Shopify’s earnings report is expected next month. And it has analysts and investors on edge. With its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.48, some might argue the stock is pricey. Yet, given Shopify’s robust cash flow and ability to drive growth, many believe another strong earnings report could push the stock higher.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how Shopify performs in its next quarterly earnings release. With quarterly revenue growth already clocking in at 20.7% year over year, investors are hopeful the company can continue this upward momentum. If Shopify stock can meet or exceed expectations, that could be the catalyst for another surge in its stock price, further adding to its strong performance this year.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify stock is a powerhouse in the e-commerce space, with impressive growth over the past year, including a 44% jump in its stock price. It’s got a solid revenue of $7.76 billion and a healthy cash reserve of $5.02 billion, which keeps fuelling its innovations. While the stock’s valuation might seem high, with a forward P/E of 58.48, investors are excited about its future, especially with earnings coming up next month. Shopify’s proven profitability and forward-thinking strategies make it a company to keep an eye on!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Adam Othman

Even in a bullish sector, some stocks tend to stand out from the rest, and they may have their own…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Down Over 20%: Time to Buy These Discounted TSX Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for October

| Adam Othman

If you are seeking to buy a couple of ETFs in Oct 2024, looking beyond Canadian markets and sectors is…

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Billionaires are selling NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), but buying Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP).

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Canadian Market Continues to Rally

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It looks like some billionaires are dropping their shares of NVIDIA. So, what are they picking up in its place?

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Surged After the Fed Rate Cut

| Adam Othman

An interest rate cut can be a growth stimulant for a variety of businesses in the market, including semiconductor giants.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Transform $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

To become a millionaire, you need to harness the power of compounding by staying invested for a longer term in…

Read more »