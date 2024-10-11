Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

These companies have fundamentally strong businesses and a growing earnings base that supports their payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Investors planning to start a passive income stream could consider investing in dividend stocks. Notably, several Canadian companies are known for consistently rewarding their shareholders with higher dividend payments over decades, making them the best dividend stocks for income investors. These companies have fundamentally strong businesses and a growing earnings base that support their payouts. With this backdrop, let’s explore three Canadian stocks to buy now for long-term passive income.

Dividend stock #1

Canadian energy stocks have a long history of increasing their dividends, making them a viable option for generating passive income. In the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stands out for its ability to grow its dividend consistently at a higher rate.

For instance, this oil and gas producer hiked its dividend at an average annualized rate (CAGR) of 21% in the last 24 years.

In the future, the company’s diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline production assets is likely to generate solid earnings that will support its dividend payouts. Further, its low reserve replacement costs, operating efficiency, and less capital-intensive projects will cushion its bottom line and dividends, making it one of the best stocks for passive income investors.

CNQ offers an attractive yield of 4.1% based on its closing price of $51.47 on October 10.

Dividend stock #2

Canadian utility stocks are known for their reliable dividend payments and growth history. Thanks to their resilient business model and steady cash flows from regulated operations, these companies consistently generate earnings that support quarterly distributions. Among the best dividend stocks in the utility sector, investors can rely on Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) for stellar dividend growth.

Canadian Utilities increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years – the longest dividend growth streak by any publicly traded Canadian stock. Its regulated assets generate steady earnings and cash flows in all market conditions, supporting higher payouts.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities is focusing on expanding its regulated asset base to further enhance its earnings. The company plans to invest between $4.3 and $4.7 billion over the next few years, which will help increase its rate base by 3.5% to 4.3% in the medium term. Furthermore, Canadian Utilities is exploring new growth avenues and optimizing its energy infrastructure investments to accelerate earnings growth and drive future dividend payments.

The company pays a well-covered quarterly dividend of $0.453 per share. Moreover, it offers a high yield of 5.1% based on its closing price of $35.49 on Thursday, October 10.

Dividend stock #3

Similar to energy and utility giants, leading Canadian bank stocks are known for paying dividends for decades. Among the top financial services companies, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a top choice for its longest record of dividend payments in Canada.

BMO has been paying dividends for over 195 years, which shows its ability to consistently grow its earnings in all market conditions. Moreover, the Bank of Montreal increased its dividend at a CAGR of 5% in the last one and a half decades.

The financial services giant’s diversified income sources, growing presence in solid regional economies, ability to attract customers, stable credit performance, and strong balance sheet help it generate steady earnings, which support higher dividend payouts.

Bank of Montreal expects to grow its earnings at a CAGR of 7–10% in the medium term, which will help it to grow its dividends at a healthy pace in the coming years. Currently, it offers a reliable yield of 4.9%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Tire Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Canadian Tire may have a current dividend yield of 4.4%, but that's not the only reason to buy the high-quality…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Make $5,985/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Investing in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock could produce $5,985/year in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

This 4.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a monthly dividend stock that offers you an attractive yield while trading at a reasonable valuation.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer dividend yields of 6% to 7% right now.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends Over the Last 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks could strengthen your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $995 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, which adds up to a forward yield of over…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 69 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in your RRSP can pay dividends in retirement.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Get $67 Deposits Every Month With a $10,000 Investment in This Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the math on how much a $10,000 investment could generate in passive income every month.

Read more »