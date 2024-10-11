Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $995 in Annual Passive Income

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $995 in Annual Passive Income

Whitecap Resources pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, which adds up to a forward yield of over 6.6%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:

Buying and holding quality dividend stocks over time is a proven strategy to generate outsized gains. Finding dividend stocks with an attractive yield and cheap valuation is the key. Basically, the best dividend stocks will help you build wealth from (1) a steady stream of dividends and (2) long-term capital gains.

One such Canadian stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), an oil and gas company offering a forward yield of 6.6%. Let’s see how an investment of $15,000 could earn you almost $1,000 in passive income next year, along with any future capital gains.

A strong performance in Q2 of 2024

Valued at $6.58 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources is an oil and gas company that develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. In the quarter that ended in June, Whitecap reported a record quarterly production of 177,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), above its initial forecast of 170,500 boe/d.

This allowed the company to generate $426 million in operating funds flow and $223 million in free funds flow. The difference between those figures means that Whitecap spent more than $200 million in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flow and higher earnings.

In the Q2 earnings call, Whitecap Resources CFO Thanh Kang explained, “Our predominantly light oil and condensate production base benefited from crude oil prices averaging over $110 per barrel on a Canadian dollar basis with total liquids representing 95% of our revenue for the quarter. Our operating cost decreased to $13.49 per boe in the second quarter, a strong result for our team and reflect higher production and continued focus on cost savings.”

A focus on dividend growth

In the first six months of 2024, Whitecap Resources returned close to $250 million to shareholders, including $25 million in buybacks. The company aims to use $200 million of the proceeds from partial infrastructure dispositions towards share repurchases in the second half of 2024.

Whitecap expects to end 2024 with $1.7 billion in funds flow and a net debt of less than $1 billion, which increases the flexibility of its capital allocation priorities.

Given that Whitecap pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.183 per share, its free funds flow of $0.37 per share indicates a payout ratio of less than 50%. This low payout ratio has allowed Whitecap to raise annual dividends from $0.17 per share in 2020 to $0.73 per share in 2024.

Whitecap expects to eliminate balance sheet debt over the next five years, as it expects to generate a funds flow of $10 billion and a free funds flow of $4 billion in this period. This also suggests that its capital expenditures will total $6 billion through 2029.

Priced at 6.5 times forward earnings, Whitecap Resources stock is very cheap, given its strong financials and widening dividend payout. Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to gain 24% in the next 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

RECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESMONTHLY DIVIDEND AMOUNTTOTAL PAYOUT OVER 1 YEAR
$10.991,364$0.0608$995

Given the current payout, an investment of $15,000 in Whitecap stock would allow to you purchase 1,364 shares of the company and earn $995 in dividends over the next 12 months.

Further, the energy stock trades at a 24% discount to consensus price target estimates, potentially setting you up for nice long-term gains when you decide to sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends Over the Last 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks could strengthen your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 69 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in your RRSP can pay dividends in retirement.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Get $67 Deposits Every Month With a $10,000 Investment in This Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the math on how much a $10,000 investment could generate in passive income every month.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in October

| Robin Brown

Dividend growth stocks are the best way to earn income and substantial capital gains. Here are two high quality dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates now declining and the economic environment improving, here are two of the smartest dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Better Monthly Paying REIT: NorthWest Healthcare Properties or RioCan?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With both REITs offering over 5.5% dividend yields, let’s assess which of the two would be a better buy right…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

Build a Tax-Free Passive Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Enjoy a tasty and growing yield, alongside capital gains, with these quality dividend stocks in your TFSA.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Buffett has owned Coca-Cola for decades now. Here's why I plan to do the same.

Read more »