The 3 Best Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

Looking for some “forever” stocks? Consider these for growth potential and their dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When you’re hunting for the best Canadian stocks to buy, I like to focus on a few key factors: strong financials, a reasonable valuation (such as a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio), and future growth potential in the industry. You’ll also want to check if the company pays a solid dividend, which is always a nice bonus for passive income. Also, consider market trends. And finally, make sure the stock has a healthy balance sheet and management that’s steering the ship wisely. Basically, think stable, but with room to grow! And that’s what these stocks offer.

RBC stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now, thanks to its strong financial performance and future outlook. In its most recent earnings report for Q3 2024, RY saw revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, reflecting its strong ability to generate income from diverse banking services. Quarterly earnings grew by 16.2%, showing the bank’s resilience even in challenging economic conditions. With a profit margin of nearly 29% and a return on equity (ROE) of 13.68%, RY is efficiently using its capital to deliver solid returns. Plus, its consistent dividend, currently yielding around 3.4%, makes it a reliable choice for both income and growth-focused investors.

From a valuation perspective, RY looks attractive today. Trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 12.9, it’s reasonably valued compared with historical levels and its peers. The stock has also appreciated nearly 44% in the past year. Yet still has room for growth given its strong market position and international expansion, particularly in wealth management and U.S. operations. With a solid balance sheet and forward-thinking management, RY remains a top choice for long-term investors seeking both stability and growth in their portfolios.

CNR stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another top stock to buy in Canada now, and for good reason. Despite some challenges, CNR posted solid quarterly revenue growth of 6.7% in its most recent earnings report, showing that it’s still delivering strong financial performance. While earnings took a slight dip, its profit margin remains an impressive 32%. Plus it boasts an operating margin of over 40%, indicating excellent cost management. CNR stock continues to benefit from its critical role in North American transportation, handling essential goods like grain, energy products, and consumer goods. Its vast rail network gives it a competitive moat, and as demand for freight transportation continues to grow, so does CNR’s future potential. Looking ahead, the company is focused on expanding its efficiency and leveraging technology to streamline operations, ensuring it stays a leader in the transportation space.

Valuation-wise, CNR is trading at a P/E ratio of about 18. This is reasonable for a company with such a stable business model. Its forward dividend yield of around 2.2% is also a nice perk for investors seeking income. CNR’s solid return on equity of 27.4% and its strong cash flow make it a well-rounded pick for long-term investors who want a stock with both growth and income potential.

Pembina Pipeline stock

Finally, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) looks like a great stock to buy right now, especially for investors who want solid dividends and growth potential. In its most recent quarter, Pembina stock posted impressive revenue growth of 30.5% year-over-year, with earnings growing nearly 30%. The company’s profit margin is over 20%, and it maintains strong operating margins of 36%. Pembina’s infrastructure for oil and gas transportation is essential to North America’s energy sector. As demand for energy continues, Pembina’s reliable cash flow makes it an appealing long-term hold. Plus, its focus on future growth through expansion and potential renewable energy projects gives it an exciting outlook.

As for valuation, Pembina’s stock is still reasonably priced with a P/E ratio of about 17, making it an attractive option in today’s market. The forward dividend yield is hovering around 4.8%, which is a big plus for income-focused investors. Pembina’s stable and growing dividend, coupled with its ability to weather various economic conditions, makes it one of the best Canadian stocks to consider. With a market cap of over $33 billion and a strong balance sheet, Pembina is positioned for long-term success, giving investors both steady income and future growth opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

