Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Open Text Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Open Text Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Here’s why Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is still a top tech growth stock investors may want to consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

Investors come in all different shapes and sizes, typically holding different goals with respect to what they want out of their portfolios. Dividend investors focus on income, and there are certainly plenty of investors who have benefited from growth-oriented mandates, given the run growth stocks have been on of late. However, one growth stock that has not participated in this rally in recent years has been OpenText Corporation (TSX:OTEX). And oddly enough, I think this is a top tech stock long-term growth investors may want to consider right now.

Here are three reasons why I think Open Text deserves a closer look from investors of all types.

A growth-oriented business model

Open Text got its start as an information management software solutions company, with a focus on government contracts. The company has expanded its business to include a range of global companies, SMBs, and consumers in its portfolio. As cloud network growth continues, the IT operations management software, which operates on the cloud, should continue to outperform. For investors bullish on the future of cloud technologies, investing at the source with companies that provide such services has been a proven way to grow one’s wealth over the long term.

Improving earnings

Of course, not all companies will ultimately dominate this space, and Open Text doesn’t operate in a vacuum. This is a competitive sector (given its high margins), so investors will want to keep a close eye on earnings moving forward to determine whether OTEX stock is worth buying at a given point in time.

As of late, the company’s earnings have been lacklustre, with quarterly revenue growth sitting around 8.6%. For most companies, that would be great. However, for a cloud software player like Open Text, it’s clear the market has wanted more.

I think that as spending continues to pick up over time, Open Text’s ability to ramp up its growth should portend well for investors over time. But for now, investors certainly appear to be taking a cautious approach to this stock, given its fundamentals.

Open Text stock is cheap

On that note, it’s worth pointing out that Open Text stock is currently trading at a forward price-earnings multiple of just 9.5 times. That’s dirt cheap in most sectors, let alone the cloud software space. As far as bargain picks in otherwise high-growth sectors are concerned, this stock certainly looks like it’s been put in the penalty box (or at least the discount bin) for its relative lack of growth.

Again, if the company can pick up its growth rate and continue to deliver new and exciting products that provide any sort of enthusiasm from the market, this is a stock that appears well-positioned to take off. A number of things have to go right – and therein lies the risk. But I think the risk/reward outlook for this company is certainly tilted to the upside right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock looks like it may have peaked for now, which is why billionaires are taking their winnings and putting…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech stocks offer exposure to high growth segments like AI and digital transformation, and could deliver above-average returns.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

The stock price of Constellation Software rose from $1,000 in 2018, to $2,000 in 2021, to $3,000 in 2023, to $4,000…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Up 83% From Its 52-Week Low, Is Shopify Stock Still A Buy? 

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether the recent move we've seen in Shopify stock is sustainable, or if investors have something to…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Where Did Well Health Stock Go Wrong? 

| Chris MacDonald

Well Health (TSX:WELL) is among the former post-pandemic high flyers that have been hit hard. Let's dive into what went…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to invest in a tech stock today? Here are three companies to add to your watch list.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

3 S&P 500 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip S&P 500 stocks such as Microsoft and Broadcom should help you generate outsized gains in 2024 and…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock rose from $2,000 in 2021 to $4,000 in 2024. The more you delay your purchase, the more you…

Read more »