Should You Buy Shopify Stock While It's Below $120?

Shopify stock has had a strong growth story, but it probably isn’t over yet.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investing in the stock market can often feel like navigating a dynamic and sometimes unpredictable landscape, especially with prices exhibiting both upward climbs and downward dips in response to a wide array of influencing factors. For those investors watching Shopify (TSX:SHOP), the recent dip in its stock price may have caught their attention. It may also have sparked the pressing question: Could this be the moment to start or increase a position in this e-commerce giant?

Why Shopify stock

Shopify stock has firmly established itself as a true powerhouse and a dominant force within the rapidly evolving e-commerce sector. The company provides a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that empowers businesses of all sizes. From small startups to large established enterprises, it helps them seamlessly set up, manage, and operate their own online stores and sales channels. Its intuitive interface, coupled with its extensive and comprehensive suite of features, has attracted a vast and diverse user base – thus making it a go-to solution for entrepreneurs, retailers, and established businesses looking to expand their online presence and reach a wider base.

In its most recent earnings report, Shopify stock showcased impressive and robust growth metrics. The company reported a significant 31% increase in its overall revenue for the fourth quarter, reaching a substantial US$2.8 billion. This notable surge in revenue was primarily driven by strong holiday sales performance across its merchant base, plus a continued uptick in the number of merchant subscriptions to its platform. Furthermore, Shopify stock achieved a healthy free cash flow margin of 22% during this period, thus indicating efficient operational management and a solid and robust underlying financial position.

Despite these undeniably strong results, Shopify stock experienced a notable 8% decline in its value over the last quarter. This recent dip in stock price occurred amidst a backdrop of broader market volatility. Now some investors are concerned about the valuation of companies within the technology sector as a whole. However, it is essential for investors to carefully consider whether this truly reflects the fundamental strength and growth prospects of the company. Or if it is more indicative of external market sentiments and broader macroeconomic factors influencing the tech sector.

Considerations

Investors who are considering Shopify stock should also take into account the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives, ones that are specifically aimed at sustaining its impressive growth trajectory in the long term. Shopify stock has been actively expanding its range of offerings beyond just providing a platform for online stores, including significant enhancements and developments in areas such as payment processing solutions and integrated logistics capabilities. These strategic developments are designed to provide even more value to its merchant customers, foster greater stickiness to the platform, and ultimately create additional and diversified revenue streams for Shopify stock itself in the future.

Moreover, the broader e-commerce industry as a whole continues to exhibit strong and compelling growth potential on a global scale. An increasing number of consumers continue to shift their purchasing habits towards online shopping channels. Thus platforms like Shopify stock are exceptionally well-positioned to benefit significantly from this ongoing and evolving trend. The company’s extensive global reach and innovation firmly places it at the forefront of this rapidly evolving and expanding market.

Bottom line

Shopify stock’s recent financial performance and strategic direction within the e-commerce sector certainly indicate a strong and promising position. Yet any individual investment decisions should always be carefully aligned with your personal financial goals, your capacity to tolerate investment risk, and your overall investment strategy. Consulting with a qualified and experienced financial advisor can provide you with tailored guidance, as well as provide insights to help you navigate important considerations effectively and make informed decisions that are best suited to your individual circumstances.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

