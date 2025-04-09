Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

If you’re new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here’s where to go.

For individuals who are new to the world of investing in the stock market, the sheer number of available options can be overwhelming. These options can make it challenging to determine a suitable starting point. However, a prudent and often recommended approach for beginners is to focus on well-established Canadian companies. So let’s take a look at some winners. Here are four notable Canadian stocks that may be worth considering for new investors in 2025.

Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is a prominent Toronto-based holding company with significant interests and operations in the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance sectors, and investment management. In its latest earnings report, Fairfax announced a robust net income of US$1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This translated to impressive earnings of US$50.42 per share.

The strong financial performance underscores Fairfax’s effective and often contrarian investment strategies, along with its disciplined approach to underwriting insurance risks. The Canadian company’s diversified operations across various insurance segments and consistent profitability over time make it a compelling choice for investors. This is especially true for investors seeking exposure to the insurance sector with the added benefit of an investment management arm.

Topicus

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a technology company that specializes in the acquisition and organic growth of vertical market software (VMS) businesses and platforms. The Canadian stock strategically focuses on acquiring and nurturing software companies of various niche industries.

Topicus continues to demonstrate a consistent and impressive growth trajectory through its strategic acquisitions of well-run software businesses. It then follows this up with organic expansion within those acquired entities. Its strong emphasis on serving niche markets with essential software solutions and the recurring revenue streams position Topicus well for even more growth.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a leading international financial services group that provides a wide range of insurance, wealth management, and asset management solutions to millions of customers worldwide. In its most recent financial results, Manulife reported a net income of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This showed that the stock isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The Canadian stock’s strong financial performance during this period was primarily driven by significant growth in its global wealth and asset management businesses. Not only that, it also enjoyed positive insurance policyholder outcomes. Manulife’s diverse suite of product offerings, extensive international presence across key markets and established position in the financial services sector make it a solid option for investors. This is especially true for investors interested in gaining exposure to the financial services and wealth management industries.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one of Canada’s oldest and largest major banks. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to a broad range of customers, including personal, commercial, and investment banking. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, BMO reported a net income of $2.3 billion. This represented a significant increase from the $1.7 billion reported during the same period in the previous year.

The notable increase in profitability was largely attributed to strong performance within BMO’s personal and commercial banking segments. BMO’s long-established history, extensive network of branches across Canada and the United States, and comprehensive range of financial service offerings provide a stable and reliable foundation. This is especially true for investors who are seeking exposure to the well-established and regulated banking industry in Canada.

Bottom line

Starting your investment journey with reputable and well-established Canadian stocks can indeed be a wise and strategic approach. New investors can aim to build a resilient and diversified portfolio by focusing on firms with strong underlying fundamentals and a proven track record of performance. What’s more, choose stocks that have the potential to stand the test of time. It is important to remember that investing is generally a long-term endeavour. Therefore patience, along with continuous learning and adaptation, is often key to achieving long-term success in the stock market.