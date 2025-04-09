Member Login
Home » Investing » Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

If you’re new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here’s where to go.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying

Source: Getty Images

For individuals who are new to the world of investing in the stock market, the sheer number of available options can be overwhelming. These options can make it challenging to determine a suitable starting point. However, a prudent and often recommended approach for beginners is to focus on well-established Canadian companies. So let’s take a look at some winners. Here are four notable Canadian stocks that may be worth considering for new investors in 2025.

Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is a prominent Toronto-based holding company with significant interests and operations in the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance sectors, and investment management. In its latest earnings report, Fairfax announced a robust net income of US$1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This translated to impressive earnings of US$50.42 per share.

The strong financial performance underscores Fairfax’s effective and often contrarian investment strategies, along with its disciplined approach to underwriting insurance risks. The Canadian company’s diversified operations across various insurance segments and consistent profitability over time make it a compelling choice for investors. This is especially true for investors seeking exposure to the insurance sector with the added benefit of an investment management arm.

Topicus

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a technology company that specializes in the acquisition and organic growth of vertical market software (VMS) businesses and platforms. The Canadian stock strategically focuses on acquiring and nurturing software companies of various niche industries.

Topicus continues to demonstrate a consistent and impressive growth trajectory through its strategic acquisitions of well-run software businesses. It then follows this up with organic expansion within those acquired entities. Its strong emphasis on serving niche markets with essential software solutions and the recurring revenue streams position Topicus well for even more growth.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a leading international financial services group that provides a wide range of insurance, wealth management, and asset management solutions to millions of customers worldwide. In its most recent financial results, Manulife reported a net income of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This showed that the stock isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The Canadian stock’s strong financial performance during this period was primarily driven by significant growth in its global wealth and asset management businesses. Not only that, it also enjoyed positive insurance policyholder outcomes. Manulife’s diverse suite of product offerings, extensive international presence across key markets and established position in the financial services sector make it a solid option for investors. This is especially true for investors interested in gaining exposure to the financial services and wealth management industries.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one of Canada’s oldest and largest major banks. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to a broad range of customers, including personal, commercial, and investment banking. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, BMO reported a net income of $2.3 billion. This represented a significant increase from the $1.7 billion reported during the same period in the previous year.

The notable increase in profitability was largely attributed to strong performance within BMO’s personal and commercial banking segments. BMO’s long-established history, extensive network of branches across Canada and the United States, and comprehensive range of financial service offerings provide a stable and reliable foundation. This is especially true for investors who are seeking exposure to the well-established and regulated banking industry in Canada.

Bottom line

Starting your investment journey with reputable and well-established Canadian stocks can indeed be a wise and strategic approach. New investors can aim to build a resilient and diversified portfolio by focusing on firms with strong underlying fundamentals and a proven track record of performance. What’s more, choose stocks that have the potential to stand the test of time. It is important to remember that investing is generally a long-term endeavour. Therefore patience, along with continuous learning and adaptation, is often key to achieving long-term success in the stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy..

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Play Defence in a Trade War

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks could be safe to buy and hold through the market turmoil? Here are three to…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold for Lifelong Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two Canadian utility stocks you can buy and generate a steady stream of dividend income in 2025 and…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some TSX dividend stocks to line your portfolio? This defensive gem boasts a massive yield and strong…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving Canadian investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two solid, growing stocks that investors may want to consider, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at some undervalued stocks, and why these might be some of the best ones to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX utility stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking a way to keep your money in…

Read more »