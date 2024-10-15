Member Login
Is Nvidia's Growth Sustainable?

Nvidia stock soars 1,069% in 2 years. Is this AI chip titan’s growth sustainable, or are we witnessing a bubble about to burst?

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
In recent years, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the powerhouse in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, dominating with an impressive 80% market share. The growth stock’s stellar performance, marked by 194% year-over-year revenue growth to $96 billion over the past 12 months has left investors and industry watchers in awe. Nvidia stock has skyrocketed by 1,069% in 24 months, but volatility has spiked lately as confidence levels in its growth’s sustainability widely diverge among market participants.

Bullish AI stock investors believe the artificial intelligence hardware market is yet to reach its full potential, while concerned investors worry about market saturation as Nvidia floods its channels with highly priced wares and new competitors emerge even from among the company’s customers.

Let’s discuss how Nvidia could sustain or lose its recent revenue and earnings growth momentum, and see if there’s still room for more upside on the multi-bagger AI stock.

The bear case: Potential roadblocks ahead

Potential market saturation, high AI project failure rates, the loss of a key Asian market, growing competition from unlikely sources, and production delays are among the negative factors that may stall Nvidia’s revenue growth rate.

Twenty-four months into the AI chip craze, it’s likely that many who wanted Nvidia chips for AI model training have already acquired some. With chip production rates ramping up and new hardware variants emerging, the market could soon peak and become saturated.

High AI project failure rates are of concern. Recent estimates that 80% of AI projects are failing (despite early hype) point to potential declines in demand for AI chips. Hardware prices may start falling, taking Nvidia’s revenue and earnings margins down.

Most noteworthy, Nvidia could lose its Chinese market. Geopolitical tensions led to U.S.-imposed barriers on AI chip exports to China. Chinese AI chip designers like Huawei, whose Ascend 910C processor for AI training has gained traction, could take over the market. The Chinese government is actively campaigning for local firms to avoid American chips, and Nvidia could lose a significant portion of this big market.

But how important is the Chinese market to Nvidia stock? Well, China is Nvidia’s third-largest single national market, accounting for 12.6% (US$12.1 billion) of total sales during the past four quarters. Revenue losses in this market will, to some extent, dampen Nvidia’s explosive growth spree.

Further, Nvidia faces growing competition from new AI chip manufacturers and even its major customers (Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.com), which are designing custom chips. While the tech giants may not completely abandon Nvidia, this trend eats into potential demand.

Lastly, recent production delays for Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPU architecture have raised some concerns among investors.

The bull case: Why Nvidia stock’s revenue and earnings might keep soaring

High obsolescence rates, strong brand loyalty, expanding productive capacity, and sustained private-equity capital injections into AI startups may help propel robust demand for Nvidia’s chips for years to come.

Rapid obsolescence plays in Nvidia stock’s favour. The constant need for the latest technology plays into Nvidia’s hands. The company continues to innovate with new Blackwell chips coming in 2025 and the next-generation Rubin chip platform potentially launching in 2026. Demand could remain robust.

Further, Nvidia enjoys strong brand loyalty. The company has cultivated a devoted following in the AI community, extending to major cloud hosting companies that stockpile Nvidia chips to meet client demands.

Most noteworthy, demand for Nvidia chips remains robust and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the company’s key production partner, is ramping up capacity in Mexico to meet “crazy” demand for servers equipped with Nvidia’s super chips.

Moreover, Nvidia’s strength isn’t just in hardware. The company’s software platform for artificial intelligence projects, particularly its CUDA stack, creates significant barriers to entry for competitors, potentially cementing the company’s market dominance in the long term.

The Foolish bottom line

While Nvidia stock faces notable challenges, particularly in the Chinese market and from increasing competition, the company’s strong brand, innovative pipeline, and dominant market position suggest that its growth story may have more chapters yet to unfold.

That said, investors should monitor geopolitical factors, competitive developments, and Nvidia’s ability to execute on its product roadmap. In the high-stakes world of AI chips, Nvidia’s future growth may not be guaranteed, but it seems far from hitting a ceiling just yet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

