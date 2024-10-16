3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

When you’re on the hunt for growth stocks that are more likely to keep climbing and not tumble back down, look for companies with strong fundamentals. Investors want to see consistent revenue growth, solid profit margins, and a competitive edge in an industry – whether it’s through innovative products, market leadership, or a loyal customer base.

Pay attention to management, too. A great team can steer a company through the ups and downs. Plus, check for healthy cash flow and a sustainable growth strategy, so the company isn’t just burning through cash to boost numbers temporarily! It’s all about long-term potential, not just short-term hype. And these three have it.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has been climbing thanks to its impressive financial performance and strong growth trajectory. In its most recent quarter, CSU reported revenue growth of 21.1% year-over-year and an incredible 71.8% jump in quarterly earnings. This shows the company’s ability to scale efficiently. With a net income of $649 million and an operating margin of 12.9%, CSU is not just growing but also maintaining healthy profitability. This kind of consistent financial strength has made the stock particularly attractive to investors, boosting its value.

In terms of valuation, CSU’s trailing price/earnings (P/E) of 103.6 may seem high, but the forward P/E of 32.3 suggests that the stock’s earnings growth is expected to bring it closer to a more reasonable valuation over time. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 27.4 reflects its premium status in the market, further driven by its strong management and effective use of capital. CSU has surged over 50% in the past year. Now hitting a 52-week high of $4,476.50 and with a solid cash position of $1.9 billion, it’s well-prepared for future growth. This combination of strong fundamentals and high growth potential makes it unlikely that CSU will experience a significant drop anytime soon.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CSU) stock has been on the rise, and there are some solid reasons behind its impressive climb. In its most recent quarter, the company reported significant revenue growth of 23.3% year-over-year, along with a whopping 79.5% growth in quarterly earnings. This kind of performance shows that Celestica’s business is booming, driven by its ability to deliver strong profits, all while expanding its customer base and operational efficiency. With a return on equity of 21%, Celestica is making excellent use of its assets to generate profits. This helps fuel investor confidence and keep the stock moving upward.

In terms of valuation, Celestica’s trailing P/E ratio of 18.3 and forward P/E of 14 suggest that the stock still has room to grow, especially compared to its peers. With a price-to-book ratio of 3.7 and a healthy balance sheet, the company is in a strong financial position, especially bolstered by $434 million in cash. Plus, the stock has climbed over 111% in the past year, reaching a 52-week high of $86.89, which indicates strong momentum. Given these fundamentals, it’s unlikely that Celestica will see a major dip anytime soon.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has been climbing, thanks to a combination of strong earnings and solid fundamentals. In its most recent quarter, RBC reported revenue growth of 13% year-over-year. Meanwhile, earnings surged by 16.2%, showing that the bank’s profitability remains robust. A profit margin of 28.7% and an operating margin of 41.5% highlight its efficient operations, thus making it a standout performer in the financial sector. With a healthy return on equity of 13.7%, Royal Bank continues to generate solid returns for investors. This has boosted investor confidence and contributed to its rising stock price.

Valuation-wise, Royal Bank is trading at a trailing P/E of 14.7 and a forward P/E of 12.9, indicating that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings growth. Its price-to-book ratio of 2.1 shows it’s not overvalued compared to its assets. And with its 52-week high at $169.39, it’s nearing its peak but still offering room for growth. Combined with a forward dividend yield of 3.4%, this stock offers both income and capital appreciation potential. Thus, RY is unlikely to see a significant pullback anytime soon.