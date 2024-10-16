Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

When you’re on the hunt for growth stocks that are more likely to keep climbing and not tumble back down, look for companies with strong fundamentals. Investors want to see consistent revenue growth, solid profit margins, and a competitive edge in an industry – whether it’s through innovative products, market leadership, or a loyal customer base.

Pay attention to management, too. A great team can steer a company through the ups and downs. Plus, check for healthy cash flow and a sustainable growth strategy, so the company isn’t just burning through cash to boost numbers temporarily! It’s all about long-term potential, not just short-term hype. And these three have it.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has been climbing thanks to its impressive financial performance and strong growth trajectory. In its most recent quarter, CSU reported revenue growth of 21.1% year-over-year and an incredible 71.8% jump in quarterly earnings. This shows the company’s ability to scale efficiently. With a net income of $649 million and an operating margin of 12.9%, CSU is not just growing but also maintaining healthy profitability. This kind of consistent financial strength has made the stock particularly attractive to investors, boosting its value.

In terms of valuation, CSU’s trailing price/earnings (P/E) of 103.6 may seem high, but the forward P/E of 32.3 suggests that the stock’s earnings growth is expected to bring it closer to a more reasonable valuation over time. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 27.4 reflects its premium status in the market, further driven by its strong management and effective use of capital. CSU has surged over 50% in the past year. Now hitting a 52-week high of $4,476.50 and with a solid cash position of $1.9 billion, it’s well-prepared for future growth. This combination of strong fundamentals and high growth potential makes it unlikely that CSU will experience a significant drop anytime soon.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CSU) stock has been on the rise, and there are some solid reasons behind its impressive climb. In its most recent quarter, the company reported significant revenue growth of 23.3% year-over-year, along with a whopping 79.5% growth in quarterly earnings. This kind of performance shows that Celestica’s business is booming, driven by its ability to deliver strong profits, all while expanding its customer base and operational efficiency. With a return on equity of 21%, Celestica is making excellent use of its assets to generate profits. This helps fuel investor confidence and keep the stock moving upward.

In terms of valuation, Celestica’s trailing P/E ratio of 18.3 and forward P/E of 14 suggest that the stock still has room to grow, especially compared to its peers. With a price-to-book ratio of 3.7 and a healthy balance sheet, the company is in a strong financial position, especially bolstered by $434 million in cash. Plus, the stock has climbed over 111% in the past year, reaching a 52-week high of $86.89, which indicates strong momentum. Given these fundamentals, it’s unlikely that Celestica will see a major dip anytime soon.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has been climbing, thanks to a combination of strong earnings and solid fundamentals. In its most recent quarter, RBC reported revenue growth of 13% year-over-year. Meanwhile, earnings surged by 16.2%, showing that the bank’s profitability remains robust. A profit margin of 28.7% and an operating margin of 41.5% highlight its efficient operations, thus making it a standout performer in the financial sector. With a healthy return on equity of 13.7%, Royal Bank continues to generate solid returns for investors. This has boosted investor confidence and contributed to its rising stock price.

Valuation-wise, Royal Bank is trading at a trailing P/E of 14.7 and a forward P/E of 12.9, indicating that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings growth. Its price-to-book ratio of 2.1 shows it’s not overvalued compared to its assets. And with its 52-week high at $169.39, it’s nearing its peak but still offering room for growth. Combined with a forward dividend yield of 3.4%, this stock offers both income and capital appreciation potential. Thus, RY is unlikely to see a significant pullback anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Have Created Millionaires, and May Continue to Do so

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unlock the secrets of millionaire-maker stocks and start building your fortune today. goeasy (TSX:GSY) and another TSX stock remain great…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia’s Growth Sustainable?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia stock soars 1,069% in 2 years. Is this AI chip titan's growth sustainable, or are we witnessing a bubble…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in October?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend-paying tech stocks such as Broadcom and Enghouse should help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Tech Stocks

Canadian Tech Stock Smackdown: Shopify vs Constellation Software

| Adam Othman

Consistency and reliability are crucial traits to consider, but in rare cases, explosive short-term growth potential might be a better,…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Open Text Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is still a top tech growth stock investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock looks like it may have peaked for now, which is why billionaires are taking their winnings and putting…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech stocks offer exposure to high growth segments like AI and digital transformation, and could deliver above-average returns.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

The stock price of Constellation Software rose from $1,000 in 2018, to $2,000 in 2021, to $3,000 in 2023, to $4,000…

Read more »