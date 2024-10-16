Member Login
Home » Investing » Boost Your Dividend Payments Immediately With This TSX Stock

Boost Your Dividend Payments Immediately With This TSX Stock

How does a 5.6% dividend yield sound?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Boosting your dividend payments is a smart way to enhance your investment portfolio. And if you’re looking to do so with a reliable TSX stock, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) might just be the perfect fit.

Northland, a leader in the renewable energy sector, has a handsome 5.6% yield and a solid business model that makes it an attractive option for investors seeking steady income. Let’s dive into how NPI can help you maximize your dividends and what makes it such a compelling stock to consider.

About Northland Power

Northland Power is a renewable energy company primarily focused on producing electricity from clean sources such as wind, solar, and thermal energy. Established in 1987, the company has grown into one of Canada’s leading independent power producers, with assets located not only in Canada but also in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

With the global transition toward renewable energy, the demand for clean energy sources will continue to rise. Northland is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, particularly through its investments in offshore wind farms, a business line that has seen significant growth in recent years, especially in Europe. These investments have allowed the company to diversify its revenue streams, which in turn, support the stability of the dividend payouts. Further expansion in Europe and Asia could boost revenue further.

Northland earnings

Recent earnings reports paint a positive picture for NPI stock. As of its most recent quarter, ending June 30, 2024, the company generated $2.42 billion in revenue, representing a 12.20% year-over-year growth. With an operating margin of 28.27%, NPI stock remains profitable even while making large investments in future growth. Its net income for the trailing twelve months (TTM) was $66.05 million. This shows that the company continues to increase its profitability while expanding its operations. That’s good news for dividend investors, as it demonstrates NPI’s ability to maintain and potentially increase dividend payouts in the future.

NPI stock’s dividend

Currently, NPI stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $1.20 per share, yielding 5.6% at writing. This makes it an attractive stock for investors looking to boost their dividend income. What’s more, the company’s five-year average dividend yield sits at 3.79%, highlighting its consistent commitment to rewarding shareholders. While the company’s payout ratio is high at 500%, it’s important to note that NPI’s cash flow remains strong, and its ongoing projects suggest that earnings growth will help maintain its dividend sustainability.

Bottom line

All together, NPI stock stands out as a strong option for investors looking to boost their dividend income. And one of the best strategies to maximize those dividend payments is to reinvest them into more shares of NPI stock. By doing this, you’ll benefit from compounding over time, as your dividends will buy more shares, which in turn generate even more dividends. This snowball effect can significantly enhance your returns, especially if you plan on holding NPI for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

You Got a CRA Payment? Don’t Blow It. Boost Your Wealth With These Savvy Savings Tips

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Take those benefits and turn them into even more cash.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

CPP Won’t Cut It: How to Boost Your Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing in dividend stocks can help.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: You’ll Want Your CPP With a Side of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP is great, don't get me wrong. But it's certainly not something retirees can depend on alone. Which is why…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Red Flags for the Everyday TFSA Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millionaires aren't the only ones at risk of the CRA's scrutiny.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $12,000 to Invest? Earn (at Least) $1,167 Every Year Without Lifting a Finger

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing can generate the desired yearly income with minimal capital and very little effort.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Like Clockwork With This 6.5% Canadian Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Canadian dividend stock is best for investors looking for stable monthly income streams.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an astute choice for those wanting to create long-term income, or who need short-term cash. And these…

Read more »