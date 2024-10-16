Member Login
How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

Canadian investors should strategically add Canadian REITs to their TFSA to generate tax-free passive income.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a must-use tool for Canadian investors looking to maximize their wealth while minimizing tax liabilities. By allowing you to save and invest without the burden of taxation on gains and income, the TFSA offers an excellent opportunity for wealth-building. However, it’s important to be mindful of potential losses, as they can lead to diminished compounded growth over time.

A passive income strategy can significantly enhance your financial portfolio, especially when coupled with the tax-free advantages of a TFSA. Imagine setting a goal to earn $250 per month, equating to $3,000 annually, in tax-free passive income. Achieving this goal is not just a dream — it’s within reach through smart investment choices.

To generate $3,000 annually at a yield of 5%, you would need to invest $60,000 in your TFSA. Just remember to keep an eye on your contribution limits — exceeding them would result in a 1% penalty tax per month on the excess amount. This article explores how you can leverage your TFSA to achieve that monthly income goal.

REITs pay monthly passive income

One of the most effective ways to secure monthly passive income is through Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs). These investment vehicles pool money to purchase and manage income-generating properties, distributing a significant portion of their earnings to shareholders. By investing in REITs within your TFSA, you can potentially enjoy the dual benefits of capital appreciation and income generation, all tax-free. Here are a couple of ideas that yield north of 5%.

Dream Industrial REIT

Since 2022, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) has shown consistent organic growth, thereby increasing its net operating income with funds from operations (FFO) per unit rising at a compound annual growth rate of about 8%.

The first half of 2024 saw net rental income grow by 5.5%, amounting to $173.5 million. While the FFO per unit was flat at $0.49, the recent stock dip presents a buy-the-dip opportunity for those seeking heightened monthly passive income.

With a diverse portfolio of 339 industrial assets across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the United States, the Canadian REIT generates defensive cash flows to support its cash distribution. Dream Industrial REIT currently trades at $13.51 per unit, boasting a cash distribution yield of nearly 5.2%. This yield surpasses the average one-year guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) rate of approximately 4%, making it an attractive option for TFSA investors.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) operates 373 properties, with a majority leased to Canadian Tire and its subsidiaries. Its relationship with the well-established brand offers reliable cash flows, bolstered by annual rent escalations of about 1.5%. This stability is reflected in its impressive occupancy rate of approximately 99.4% and an average lease term of eight years, one of the longest in the sector.

As a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, CT REIT has maintained a cash distribution growth streak for about 11 years, with a five-year growth rate of 3.9%. Currently priced at $15.42 per unit, it offers a generous cash distribution yield of around 6%. Analysts consider the shares fairly valued, making it a solid purchase today if you’re building a TFSA that earns consistent passive income.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Utilizing a TFSA for passive income generation is a strategic move for Canadian investors. By carefully selecting REITs like Dream Industrial and CT REIT, you can work towards the goal of earning $250 a month in tax-free income.

With diligent monitoring and informed decision-making, you can transform your TFSA into a powerful vehicle for wealth accumulation. Start today, and watch your investments flourish without the burden of tax implications.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

