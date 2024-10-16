Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA 101: Earn $2,010 per Year Tax-Free

TFSA 101: Earn $2,010 per Year Tax-Free

Here’s how your TFSA can compound passive income over time.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent place for Canadians to earn income (capital gains, dividends, and interest) and accumulate wealth. Just like its name suggests, all income earned in the account is tax-free. That means all the income stays with you.

TFSA: Keep more income, so you can invest for more income

The more income that stays with you, the more you can use to invest in stocks that generate more income. Invest in dividend stocks, earn dividends, re-invest dividends into more stocks, and repeat. It’s an attractive (and easy) way to compound capital over time.

Investors who were Canadian residents and over 18 years of age in 2009 can contribute a total of $95,000 to their TFSA. However, let’s say you have $45,000 (around half that amount) to contribute. That would still help you earn just over $2,000 per year in passive income.

Here’s a mini stock portfolio of three investments consisting of $15,000 each. Of course, having an even more diversified portfolio is preferred to spread out your investment risk, but this example demonstrates three ways you could earn passive income inside a TFSA right now.

Retail real estate for TFSA income

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) is an interesting dividend stock: It presents a mix of income, value, and safety for a TFSA investor.

First Capital owns some of the highest-quality grocery-anchored retail properties in Canada. The majority of its tenants are staple providers. This has helped provide stable occupancy and rental income.

Likewise, its properties are largely urban-focused. This has supported strong rental rate growth. It also means it is sitting on a large base of valuable land assets that are yet to be optimized or developed.

First Capital yields 4.85% right now. If you invested $15,000 in the REIT today, you would earn $59 of monthly income (or $708 over the course of a year).

A top Canadian energy stock

Another dividend stock ideal for a TFSA is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). This company is one of the best dividend growth stocks in Canada. It just announced its 25th consecutive annual dividend increase. In that time, it has grown its dividend by a 21% compounded annual growth.

Not only is CNQ the largest energy producer in Canada but it is also one of the most profitable. Its free cash flow breakeven is around US$45 per oil barrel. It just became significantly larger with the acquisition of Chevron’s oil sand assets.

Today, Canadian Natural yields 4.15%. If you invested $15,000 in its stock, you would earn about $173 every quarter, or about $690 each year.

A residential REIT with U.S. exposure

BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.UN) is another stock for income and value in a TFSA. It is a great way to get exposure to the U.S. real estate market — but with a TSX-listed stock.

BSR operates a portfolio of apartment properties in some of the top growth regions in the U.S. sunbelt. This has supported strong rental rate growth, especially after the pandemic.

Unfortunately, new apartment supply in the region has temporarily slowed this dynamic. Fortunately, it looks like the market will turn in BSR’s favor in 2025 and beyond.

The REIT has a strong balance sheet, great assets, and a smart management team. It has used the market downturn to buy back a lot of stock. When rental growth recovers, it should drop quickly to the bottom line.

If you put $15,000 into BSR stock, you would earn about $51 monthly, or about $612 over a year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT OVER 1 YEAR
First Capital REIT$18.11828$0.07167$708
Canadian Natural Resources$48.75307$0.535$690
BSR REIT$18.61806$0.0633$612
Prices as of October 16, 2024

Put it all together, and that’s $2,010 of annual passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Natural Resources, Chevron, and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

