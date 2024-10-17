Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

Want some massive growth in the next few years? Latch onto these top TSX stocks and never let go.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to top TSX stocks, Cameco (TSX:CCO), Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), and Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) are three notable Canadian big board stocks currently making significant moves in the market. Each is driven by unique factors that are propelling share prices upward. From robust earnings to industry trends, these companies show no signs of slowing down, while attracting investors looking for growth and stability. Let’s dive into why these stocks are climbing and what might be in store for them.

Cameco stock

Cameco, a giant in the uranium mining industry, has benefited immensely from the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. As nuclear energy becomes a key part of many countries’ carbon reduction strategies, Cameco has positioned itself as a crucial supplier of uranium. Its latest earnings report showed a 163% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings. Largely driven by increased demand for nuclear fuel. Cameco’s stock has risen over 37% in the past year, fuelled by the growing adoption of nuclear power as a sustainable energy source.

Cameco’s dividend history may not be as impressive as some other stocks, with a yield of only 0.17%. However, its forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 46.5 suggests that investors are banking on continued growth. Plus, the company has a healthy balance sheet with $361 million in cash, and its cash flow is strong enough to cover its operations and investments in expanding production.

Cameco’s future looks promising as more countries reconsider nuclear energy as a solution to the climate crisis. The TSX stock has been expanding its operations, particularly in the high-grade McArthur River mine, which could further boost production and revenues in the coming years. Its leadership in the uranium market and strategic partnerships, including long-term contracts with power plants, position Cameco for sustained growth.

Hut 8

Hut 8, a leading cryptocurrency mining company, is benefiting from the resurgence of Bitcoin and everything that supports it. With Bitcoin’s price rising, Hut 8’s stock has followed suit, increasing by more than 22% over the past year. The TSX stock reported strong quarterly revenue growth of 71.5% year-over-year, thus showing that it has effectively scaled its operations amid the increased demand for cryptocurrency mining.

While Hut 8 does not offer a dividend, investors are attracted to its future growth potential. The TSX stock’s focus on expanding its mining capacity, coupled with Bitcoin’s volatile but generally upward trajectory, makes Hut 8 an attractive play for those bullish on the cryptocurrency space.

For Hut 8, the key to future growth will be its ability to scale efficiently and manage the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market. If Bitcoin continues its upward momentum, Hut 8 could see significant revenue growth as more institutions and investors look to hedge against traditional financial market risks with digital assets. However, the company must also manage its high debt levels.

Gildan stock

Gildan Activewear, a leading apparel manufacturer, has surprised investors with its strong performance despite the broader challenges in the retail sector. The TSX stock has climbed over 60% in the past year, and its recent earnings report showed steady growth. Gildan’s revenue for the trailing 12 months came in at $3.2 billion, with an operating margin of 16%, reflecting its ability to maintain profitability even in tough economic conditions.

Gildan also stands out for its dividend, currently yielding 1.7%. This adds to its appeal as a long-term investment. The company has a payout ratio of just over 32%, indicating that it is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders while maintaining enough capital for growth initiatives. With a forward P/E of 14.3, Gildan offers both value and growth potential as it continues to benefit from market demand.

Gildan’s growth prospects look strong, particularly as the company continues to invest in sustainability initiatives and digital marketing. The apparel maker’s commitment to responsible manufacturing could provide a competitive edge. With a strong balance sheet and a loyal customer base, Gildan is well-positioned to expand into new markets and further increase its market share.

Bottom line

Cameco, Hut 8, and Gildan Activewear are climbing for good reasons, from strong earnings and favourable market conditions to strategic investments in future growth. While each company has its unique strengths, the TSX stocks all share a promising outlook that show no signs of slowing down.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Gildan Activewear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Why Now is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The AI buzz seems to be fading. Is now the time to catch up on the next big revolution and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Kay Ng

In a bullish market, investors should pick stocks wisely to avoid valuation risk. Here's a value stock idea.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Supercharge Your TFSA With These 3 Growth Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as Docebo and Datadog in a TFSA to benefit from…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Tech Stocks

How Canadians Can Start Planning for Retirement at 40

| Puja Tayal

At 40, is it too late to plan for retirement? Not at all. You just need to change your strategy.…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Have Created Millionaires, and May Continue to Do so

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unlock the secrets of millionaire-maker stocks and start building your fortune today. goeasy (TSX:GSY) and another TSX stock remain great…

Read more »