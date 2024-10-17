Member Login
Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for its 6 Percent Dividend Yield?

Income investors beware! The dividend yield on TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock could be much lower than 6% going forward. Here’s why…

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), a major player in North America’s natural gas infrastructure, has recently undergone significant changes that investors should be aware of. The company’s recent spin-off of its liquids pipelines business into South Bow Corporation (TSX:SOBO) has created a stir in the market, with implications for both TC Energy stock’s remaining business structure and its dividend yield.

TC Energy stock: The spin-off and its value impact

On September 25, TC Energy completed the spin-off of its liquids pipelines business, creating South Bow Corporation as a separate entity. This strategic move was aimed at maximizing the value of TC Energy’s assets, and early indications suggest it has been successful:

  • Before the spin-off, TC Energy stock’s market cap was approximately $66.9 billion.
  • Post-spinoff, TC Energy’s market cap has increased to $67.3 billion, while South Bow debuted with a $6.9 billion market value.
  • The combined market cap of the two entities now stands at $74.2 billion, representing a significant increase in overall equity value for the business.

TC Energy’s new focus

Following the spin-off, TC Energy has become a more focused natural gas infrastructure play. The company now primarily operates natural gas pipelines, natural gas storage, and a smaller power and energy solutions business. However, the company remains a formidable energy industry force that transports nearly a third of North America’s natural gas through its extensive pipeline network.

The TRP stock dividend yield question: Beware the split!

While stock exchanges still display a potential dividend yield of 6% for TC Energy stock, new dividend-focused investors should approach this figure with caution.

TC Energy plans to split its previous dividend between TRP stock investors and new South Bow shareholders proportionately. The quarterly dividend is likely to decrease from the previous $0.96 per share.

TC Energy may reduce its dividend to about $0.80 per share while SOBO stock investors receive the remainder. Based on this estimate, the new TC Energy dividend yield may fall to around 4.9% annually.

That said, the TRP stock dividend yield will remain significant for passive income investment purposes.

Factors influencing the dividend change

Several factors contribute to the expected dividend adjustment:

  1. Loss of Liquids Pipelines Business: This segment contributed 18% of total revenue and 13% of adjusted EBITDA in the past year.
  2. Capital Allocation: The remaining business lines have been more capital-intensive lately, potentially affecting cash flow available for dividends.
  3. Aligning With New Business Structure: TC Energy needs to adjust its payout to reflect the cash-generating capacity of its remaining assets.

Investment considerations: Should you buy TRP stock?

For investors considering TC Energy stock, there are some key points to consider. Firstly, TC Energy is now a more streamlined natural gas infrastructure company, which could lead to improved managerial and operational efficiency.

Secondly, the company’s continued investments in its core business may drive future distributable cash flow growth. Mark your calendars for an Investor Day event on November 19, 2024, where management will present TC Energy’s new strategic vision and outlook.

Most noteworthy, consider dividend stability. While the yield may be lower than previously advertised, TC Energy still offers an attractive dividend compared to many other stocks. TC Energy’s third-quarter earnings release is scheduled for November 7, 2024, and may include the new dividend declaration.

Investor takeaway

While the 6% dividend yield currently being “advertised” for TC Energy stock on the exchanges may no longer be accurate, the company still presents an interesting investment opportunity. The recent spin-off has unlocked value for shareholders and created a more focused business model. However, investors should prepare for a potentially lower dividend yield, possibly around 4.9%.

Keep an eye on TC Energy’s upcoming earnings release and investor day event for more clarity on the company’s future direction and dividend policy. These events will provide valuable insights for both current shareholders and potential investors considering a position in TC Energy stock.

