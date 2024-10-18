Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Now could be a smart time to buy Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for smart dividend stocks to buy with $5,000 right now?

If so, you have plenty of good options to choose from on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canada’s markets are heavily weighted in dividend-paying sectors like energy, banking, and utilities. Historically, this has held back Canadian stock returns somewhat compared to those of U.S. markets. But today, with large U.S. tech companies trading at 35 times earnings and spending copious amounts of money on pricey AI graphics cards, the moment may be right for Canadian equities to shine. With that in mind, here are three Canadian dividend stocks that could prove good holdings in a $5,000 portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with an extremely impressive dividend track record. It has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. It aims to keep the dividend hikes coming through to 2028.

How has Fortis managed to achieve its impressive dividend track record?

Mainly through a combination of advantages that all regulated utilities enjoy, as well as Fortis’ unique advantages. Regulated utilities in general enjoy highly stable revenue because they are often de-facto monopolies that supply essential services. Fortis and its competitors alike enjoy this advantage.

However, Fortis has performed much better than the average TSX utility over the years. That’s thanks to its emphasis on prudent expansion and keeping its dividend payout ratio below 100%, both of these being virtues that most of FTS’ competitors haven’t been able to match.

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian railroad company with at least 27 years of dividend increases under its belt. I say “at least” because that’s the maximum number of years which the data provider I’m using keeps track of. CN’s dividend track record could well be longer than 27 years.

What has empowered CNR to deliver all these rising dividends over the years?

First, it has a great competitive position, with only one major competitor. Second, it’s an economically indispensable company that transports $250 billion worth of goods across North America each and every year. Third and finally, the company is highly profitable with a 32% net income margin and a 15% free cash flow margin.

Rail transportation will always be cheaper than trucking for hauling bulk goods over long distances. As long as this remains true, then CN Railway’s strong competitive position will deliver investors plenty to be happy about.

TD Bank

If your appetite for risk is a little higher, you could consider an investment in the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). This bank stock took a severe beating last week when its years-long U.S. money laundering investigation wrapped up with a US$3 billion fine and a US$434 billion U.S. asset cap. The bank has to sell off some of its U.S. assets now to cope with the asset cap.

TD took a hit from all this, without a doubt. However, the fine came in lower than many feared, and the asset cap does not prevent TD from continuing to grow its U.S. investment bank, brokerage services, or Canadian businesses. The hit was far tamer than it could have been. Also, TD should be able to earn just as much money in the years ahead as any of its competitors. Its depressed valuation, then, may be a buying opportunity. It’s important to note though that this stock faces more legal risk than its peers, and it is not for the faint of heart.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Powerhouse I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chemtrade stock has long been seen as a strong investment, but this dividend stock might have a few problems.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Invest in these two high-growth stocks today and stay invested for the next 20 years.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold these two TSX stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to lock in high-yielding dividends for the long…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

An 8.5% Dividend Stock I’ll be Buying and Holding for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. Which is why this dividend stock is a must buy.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With these two top real estate stocks both trading undervalued, they are undoubtedly two of the best Canadian REITs to…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top U.S. Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these U.S. dividend kings have increased payouts for over 50 consecutive years.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in October 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold right now.

Read more »