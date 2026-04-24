This 4.1% Dividend Stock Is How I Plan My Cash Flow Every Month

It’s highly satisfying to find out that money will hit your account regularly without you having to lift a finger. That’s exactly why dividend investing appeals to so many long-term Foolish investors. It’s not just about capital gains – it’s about building a predictable income stream that you can actually plan around. And when that income shows up every single month, it becomes even more useful.

That’s where the right dividend stock can make all the difference. Let me explain why Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), one of the most reliable Canadian monthly dividend stocks, has become a key part of my monthly cash flow strategy.

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Why this monthly dividend stock stands out for income investors

When it comes to reliable monthly income, Sienna Senior Living checks many important boxes. The company offers a 4.1% dividend yield, making it attractive for investors looking for consistent payouts. It currently operates around 90 seniors’ living residences across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, providing services ranging from independent living to long-term care.

At a stock price of $22.94 per share and a market cap of $2.4 billion, Sienna has delivered strong momentum, with its stock rising by about 40% over the last year. But this isn’t just about price performance. Its real story lies in its consistent cash generation and operational strength. Let’s take a closer look.

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Strong growth backed by improving fundamentals

Sienna’s recent financial performance shows that its growth isn’t slowing down despite macroeconomic uncertainties. In 2025, the company’s revenue crossed $1 billion, reflecting a 15% year-over-year (YoY) increase. In the fourth quarter alone, the company’s revenue rose 14.2% YoY to $278.4 million.

The company’s same property net operating income (NOI) also showed solid improvement. Excluding one-time items, it climbed 10.1% YoY to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter. This growth was backed by a 15.4% rise in its retirement segment NOI and a 5.6% increase in the long-term care segment.

Another important metric to watch for Sienna is its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), as it gives a clearer picture of the cash available for dividends. In Sienna’s case, AFFO grew 19.8% YoY to $27.9 million in the fourth quarter. Even better, its AFFO payout ratio improved to 80.7% from 83.1% a year ago, showing that it’s now managing its dividend payments more efficiently.

Occupancy strength and expansion driving momentum

One main factor behind Sienna’s strong growth is its strong occupancy levels. Last quarter, its average same property occupancy in the retirement segment rose by 180 basis points from a year ago to 94.7%. This trend continued into January 2026, reaching 95.2%.

Similarly, the company’s long-term care segment remained stable, with occupancy at 98.3%. High occupancy levels like these are critical because they directly support its revenue visibility and cash flow stability.

At the same time, Sienna is actively expanding. In 2025, it completed $79 million worth of acquisitions and developments, adding properties like Nicola Lodge, Wildpine, and LaSalle Park. It has also started work on a major 448-bed long-term care redevelopment project in Toronto, expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and finish by 2030.

Why Sienna is a great monthly dividend stock

Sienna has set clear growth targets for 2026. It expects retirement segment occupancy to stay above 95%, while aiming for margin expansion of 100 to 150 basis points YoY and NOI growth of more than 10%.

While its long-term care segment is expected to grow at a slower pace, the company continues to focus on improving asset utilization and expanding its portfolio. Combined with favourable industry trends, these efforts could help it sustain growth in the coming years – making it a reliable monthly dividend stock to own.