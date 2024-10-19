Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $10,000

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $10,000

The TFSA can be your gold mine with a $10,000 investment and the right mix of growth stocks. Here’s how you can start mining.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

What can a $10,000 investment give you? An average Canadian earns $4,500 a month, so $10,000 is a little over two months earnings. You can spend it all or invest in stocks through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The 2024 TFSA contribution room is $7,000, so how can you invest $10,000? If you have any of your past contribution room, you can use that or sell some stocks that have reached their peak.

How to turn your TFSA into a gold mine

Every gold mine has a limited amount of gold you can mine over the years. In the same way a gold mine is not forever, an investment is not forever. Every investment has its life (growth potential). Once the company reaches its peak, it is time to cash out and move to the next growth opportunity rather than continue to mine the same stock for bits of returns.

How will you know the stock is near the end of its growth cycle? Similar to how a mining company conducts a feasibility study, you can also do a feasibility study of a stock and build your expectations. Once the stock meets those expectations it is time to move on to the next stock.

If you want to convert $10,000 into $100,000 over 12–15 years, you need a portfolio with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%–21%. So, if this is your goal, you can pick stocks that maintain this growth rate. And when your research shows that the growth has slowed, you can channel your investments elsewhere.

Two TFSA stocks to invest $10,000

Dye & Durham stock

Legal practice management software provider Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) is a good investment option in the current market. Since its stock market debut in 2021, the stock has been falling as rising interest rates pulled down the real estate market. Dye & Durham helps lawyers with due diligence of property transactions. Moreover, the company suffered from two failed acquisitions of TM Group and Link.

These setbacks pushed Dye & Durham way behind its target of achieving $1 billion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). However, the company has put these failures behind it and is moving ahead with a new strategy. Instead of growing through aggressive acquisitions, it is broadening the application of its Unity platform to include banking technology.

DND has property data. It has to create a use case for customers who need this data. Banks need property due diligence for mortgages. It could also reach out to home insurers and other parties that could benefit from the Unity platform. At present, 51% of its revenue is contracted, which brings a stable revenue stream, and the remaining is transactional.

However, with interest rates falling and property transactions gaining momentum, DND is seeing a recovery in demand. It is also looking to reduce its almost $1 billion debt to reduce interest costs and narrow losses. These efforts will take time to reflect in the earnings and continue to drive stock price growth in the long term. They could produce 20–30% average annual growth.

goeasy stock

The next TFSA stock for a 16–20% CAGR return is the sub-prime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY). The lender has been perfecting its lending model for years and expanding its operations gradually while taking calculated risks. It has increased its loan offerings to lend to the same and new customers at better rates. Since the loans are short-term, small-ticket loans, the turnaround is quicker than mortgages and the risk is more predictable.

The company expects to reduce its net charge-off rate (percentage of loans not recoverable) to 7.5%–9.5% in FY25. With the loan portfolio growing, processing fees and interest margins continue to grow. The stock price has been growing at a CAGR of 27% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the company grew its dividend at an average annual rate of 26% from $1.80 in 2020 to $4.68 in 2024.

A $10,000 investment in goeasy in October 2019 would now be $33,043 and would have earned a cumulative dividend of $2,871. Adding the two, the stock grew at a CAGR of 29% in the last five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some massive growth in the next few years? Latch onto these top TSX stocks and never let go.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Why Now is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The AI buzz seems to be fading. Is now the time to catch up on the next big revolution and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Kay Ng

In a bullish market, investors should pick stocks wisely to avoid valuation risk. Here's a value stock idea.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Supercharge Your TFSA With These 3 Growth Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as Docebo and Datadog in a TFSA to benefit from…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Tech Stocks

How Canadians Can Start Planning for Retirement at 40

| Puja Tayal

At 40, is it too late to plan for retirement? Not at all. You just need to change your strategy.…

Read more »