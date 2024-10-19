Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

This Canadian stock could be the best one for your TFSA, if you’re wanting to invest in a sector that will pretty much never disappear.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to selecting a stock for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stands out as one of the best options. Known for its robust performance, strategic management, and reliable dividend, CNR stock offers a blend of growth and stability – exactly what long-term investors need in a tax-free savings account. Let’s get into why it’s perhaps the best Canadian stock to buy.

Consistency is key

One of the most compelling reasons why CNR stock is the best Canadian stock to buy and hold in your TFSA is its consistent earnings growth. In its most recent quarter, the company posted revenue of $17 billion, a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. While earnings growth dipped slightly by 4.5%, the dividend stock continues to maintain strong profitability with a profit margin of 32%. This solid financial performance highlights CNR’s ability to adapt and thrive, even in challenging economic conditions.

CNR’s management team has implemented a well-defined strategy focusing on operational efficiency and expansion. The company’s operating margin of 40.4% indicates its ability to control costs and maximize profits. By investing in infrastructure and technology, CNR is positioning itself to capitalize on future growth opportunities, particularly in North American logistics, where demand for efficient transportation solutions is rising.

Dividends are another key feature that makes CNR attractive for a TFSA. The stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $3.38, translating to a 2.1% yield. While this may seem modest, CNR stock has a strong track record of dividend growth, with a five-year average yield of 1.8%. The company’s payout ratio of 38.8% indicates that the dividend is well-supported by its earnings. Thus, income-seeking investors are assured reliability, even more reason why it’s the best Canadian stock to buy right now.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for CNR stock is promising. With increasing demand for freight transportation across North America, particularly in key sectors like agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, CNR is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Furthermore, the company’s ongoing investments in rail network upgrades and sustainability initiatives reflect a forward-thinking approach – one that ensures long-term competitiveness.

In terms of valuation, CNR trades at a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 19.3, which is reasonable for a blue-chip company with such strong growth prospects. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 27.4% is impressive, showing that management is effectively utilizing shareholders’ equity to generate profits. For long-term investors, these metrics suggest that CNR is trading at a fair value, with the potential for both capital appreciation and income growth over time.

Furthermore, CNR’s stock price has demonstrated resilience. Its 52-week range shows a low of $143.13 and a high of $181.34, with the current price at $160.27. This price stability, combined with a beta of just 0.65, indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market, thus making it a safer choice for conservative TFSA investors.

Bottom line

Altogether, CNR could certainly be the best Canadian stock to buy and hold in your TFSA. Its strong earnings, efficient management, reliable dividend, and promising future outlook make it a solid choice for building long-term, tax-free wealth. Whether you’re aiming for growth or income, CNR delivers both – making it a top contender for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming healthcare stocks are strong buys with as little as $500 in capital.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock Set to Beat Out the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best ways for investors to get into the mining sector, with far more…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Will Take Flight in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay generous dividends and still look undervalued.

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) probably won't make you rich, but it's severely oversold at writing.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.9% Dividend Super Star Paying Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a stellar long-term outlook, with a higher yield for those wanting income every single month.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

With $200 investors can buy shares of companies that regularly pay dividends and have the potential to increase them for…

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Super Star I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock could still be a strong buy long term. But I'd perhaps wait until the dust settles, and buy…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

Dollarama’s continued focus on its expansion strategy could help its share price continue soaring in the years to come.

Read more »