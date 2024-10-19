The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

This Canadian stock could be the best one for your TFSA, if you’re wanting to invest in a sector that will pretty much never disappear.

When it comes to selecting a stock for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stands out as one of the best options. Known for its robust performance, strategic management, and reliable dividend, CNR stock offers a blend of growth and stability – exactly what long-term investors need in a tax-free savings account. Let’s get into why it’s perhaps the best Canadian stock to buy.

Consistency is key

One of the most compelling reasons why CNR stock is the best Canadian stock to buy and hold in your TFSA is its consistent earnings growth. In its most recent quarter, the company posted revenue of $17 billion, a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. While earnings growth dipped slightly by 4.5%, the dividend stock continues to maintain strong profitability with a profit margin of 32%. This solid financial performance highlights CNR’s ability to adapt and thrive, even in challenging economic conditions.

CNR’s management team has implemented a well-defined strategy focusing on operational efficiency and expansion. The company’s operating margin of 40.4% indicates its ability to control costs and maximize profits. By investing in infrastructure and technology, CNR is positioning itself to capitalize on future growth opportunities, particularly in North American logistics, where demand for efficient transportation solutions is rising.

Dividends are another key feature that makes CNR attractive for a TFSA. The stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $3.38, translating to a 2.1% yield. While this may seem modest, CNR stock has a strong track record of dividend growth, with a five-year average yield of 1.8%. The company’s payout ratio of 38.8% indicates that the dividend is well-supported by its earnings. Thus, income-seeking investors are assured reliability, even more reason why it’s the best Canadian stock to buy right now.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for CNR stock is promising. With increasing demand for freight transportation across North America, particularly in key sectors like agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, CNR is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Furthermore, the company’s ongoing investments in rail network upgrades and sustainability initiatives reflect a forward-thinking approach – one that ensures long-term competitiveness.

In terms of valuation, CNR trades at a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 19.3, which is reasonable for a blue-chip company with such strong growth prospects. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 27.4% is impressive, showing that management is effectively utilizing shareholders’ equity to generate profits. For long-term investors, these metrics suggest that CNR is trading at a fair value, with the potential for both capital appreciation and income growth over time.

Furthermore, CNR’s stock price has demonstrated resilience. Its 52-week range shows a low of $143.13 and a high of $181.34, with the current price at $160.27. This price stability, combined with a beta of just 0.65, indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market, thus making it a safer choice for conservative TFSA investors.

Bottom line

Altogether, CNR could certainly be the best Canadian stock to buy and hold in your TFSA. Its strong earnings, efficient management, reliable dividend, and promising future outlook make it a solid choice for building long-term, tax-free wealth. Whether you’re aiming for growth or income, CNR delivers both – making it a top contender for your portfolio.