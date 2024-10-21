Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Flying Stocks Set to Soar by Year’s End!

2 High-Flying Stocks Set to Soar by Year’s End!

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another top stock that could keep on rising until 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

With the broader markets picking up momentum, investors may wish to look closely at the breakout names that may have further to fly as we head into election season and, shortly after, Santa Claus rally season. Undoubtedly, buying stocks on strength can be a risky proposition, especially if you’re paying a big, fat premium to historical averages.

That said, if the fundamentals have improved in the past year to justify the higher multiple, I think it makes sense to pay a somewhat higher multiple for a fantastic business that’s firing on all cylinders with tailwinds at its back.

Undoubtedly, the great Warren Buffett once noted that it’s far better to pay a “fair price” for shares of what he deems as a “wonderful business” than the other way around. Indeed, cigar-butt investing (buying dirt-cheap stocks of companies that aren’t all so wonderful) can have its drawbacks.

And for those inexperienced with picking up deep-value bargains, one may end up wandering into a value trap. Either way, here are hot stocks that I find to be cheap with more upside potential for the rest of this fourth quarter.

While I have no idea if they’re set to soar (they arguably already have) any further, I do think the following names are great additions for those with a time horizon between four and six years.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

It’s about time we gave Prem Watsa, the genius manager behind Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) more credit. With shares up a scorching-hot 177% in the past two years, Fairfax has actually put the TSX Index to shame. Indeed, I don’t think the run is over with, either. The company keeps making smart, deep-value moves in the Canadian market.

Whether we’re talking about the acquisition of Sleep Country Canada, the largest sleep retailer in the country, or the more recent purchase of a controlling stake in hockey brand Bauer (a personal favourite of mine!), Fairfax has not shied away from swinging at the low-cost opportunities thrown in its strike zone.

In a prior piece, I highlighted that there was no shortage of bargain-priced businesses in Canada and that Fairfax could really jolt its business by pulling the trigger on them as their targets stumble across hard times. As rates fall and Fairfax continues to make smart deals, I think FFH stock’s market-beating ways can continue on.

In any case, the stock goes for 7.7 times trailing price-to-earnings to go with a 1.2% dividend yield. With a nice dividend, a cheap multiple, and continued momentum, I’d not hesitate to scoop up shares this October.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock is on a hot run of its own, now up 40% in the past two years. Indeed, the $246.2 billion banking top dog has left its peers in the dust. Though shares are markedly pricier than some of its peers at 15.4 times trailing price-to-earnings, I still think the stock is more than buyable at $174 per share.

However, I would hope for a pullback before really piling into shares. Given Royal’s impressive strengths and the likelihood the Canadian economy could improve in the new year, I’m not so sure that dip-buyers will get the correction they’re looking for. Maybe buy a quarter position here with the intent of putting the other three-quarters to work after a plunge.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Buy 713 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Create $156.83/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This choice offers both stability and growth.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Decades of Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes, we need to keep things simple. And that's what makes these two dividend stocks strong choices.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Hey, Canada! Grab These High-Yield Stocks Now and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Kay Ng

Buying high-yield stocks with sustainable payouts is a recipe for a dream.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock's dividend is safe, but there's little margin of safety in the stock valuation so cautious investors should look…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and should reward patient investors.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 16% in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Beat the (Rising!) TSX With These Cash-Gushing Canadian Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Can dividend stocks beat the TSX? They very well can, even when the TSX is at its all-time high. Here…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Secure Your Future

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are two top TSX stocks to consider buying right now.

Read more »