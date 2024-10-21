Buy 713 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Create $156.83/Month in Passive Income

If you’re searching for a reliable source of strong monthly income, Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) stands out as one of the top options. This dividend stock, known for its diversified operations across aviation and manufacturing, provides a unique blend of stability and growth. Let’s take a look at why EIF could be a great choice for income-focused investors.

Steady dividend

EIF has a robust history of paying dividends, making it a dependable choice for those seeking monthly income. Over the years, EIF has maintained and even increased its dividends, with the current forward annual dividend rate sitting at $2.64 per share. With a forward yield of 4.71%, it’s easy to see why income investors are attracted to this stock. Its dividend payout has been consistent, and while the payout ratio is a bit high at 107%, the company’s cash flow supports the continuation of these payments.

Latest earnings

In its most recent earnings report, EIF posted quarterly revenue growth of 5.3% year-over-year, bringing in $2.61 billion in revenue. Although net income dipped 11.5%, the dividend stock continues to generate strong operating cash flow, reporting $378.5 million over the last 12 months. Recent headlines emphasize EIF’s focus on strategic acquisitions to fuel future growth, and EIF has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and expand its market share in both aviation and manufacturing.

Risks of investing in EIF

Potential EIF investors should be aware of the company’s debt level before putting any money to work. With a total debt of $2.15 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171%, the company is highly leveraged. Its strong cash flow and solid revenue base mitigate this risk to a degree. And management’s track record of successfully managing debt through operational growth provides reassurance about the company’s long-term financial health. Nevertheless, the debt load is something to keep an eye on.

Bottom line

The monthly dividend payout schedule makes EIF particularly attractive for investors who rely on regular income. Whether you’re using these dividends to cover monthly expenses or reinvesting them to grow your portfolio, the consistent payment schedule ensures a reliable flow of funds. Few TSX stocks offer the kind of regular, dependable income that EIF does.

In fact, here’s how much you could make from dividends if you invested $40,000 in EIF today.

RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT OVER 1 YEAR $56.11 713 $2.64 (annual)

$0.22 (monthly) $1,882.32

That $1,882.32 in dividends comes out to $156.83 each month! I believe EIF is a stock that not only rewards you now but also positions you for future gains.