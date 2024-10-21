Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

With the Canadian market soaring right now, here are three discounted stocks to add to your watch list.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors have been enjoying plenty of gains as of late. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up more than 10% since the beginning of August. The index is nearing an incredible 20% return on the year. And that’s not even including dividends.

But with the market as hot as it is today, there are still deals to be found on the TSX. Lots of top-quality stocks continue to trade below all-time highs. 

Don’t let the market’s recent surge keep you from investing. I’ve reviewed three stocks that have been rallying as of late yet continue to trade at bargain prices. 

If you’ve got some cash to spare in the coming months, these three companies should be on your radar.

Stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

It’s been a while since shareholders have seen Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) perform like it has over the past couple of weeks. 

The renewable energy stock has sky-rocketed more than 30% over the past six months. And that’s in addition to the company’s dividend, which is currently yielding just shy of 5%.

The renewable energy sector as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021, which is when Brookfield Renewable Partners was last trading at all-time highs. 

With shares on the rise but still down 30% from all-time highs, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to load up. The company is a market leader in a space that’s loaded with long-term growth potential.

If you’re bullish on the renewable energy space, I’d strongly consider picking up some shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners soon. At this rate, this discounted price won’t be around for much longer.

Stock #2: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has seen its stock price jump nearly 50% since the beginning of August, putting shares in positive territory on the year.

It’s been an incredibly volatile past several years but the tech stock has been making strong progress inching its way back to all-time highs, which were last set in late 2021. Shares are down close to 50% since late 2021. Still, Shopify has returned a market-crushing 175% to its shareholders over the past five years. 

I wouldn’t bank on Shopify not being a volatile stock anytime soon. That being said, I also wouldn’t bet against the stock to continue outperforming the market’s returns for years to come.

If you can handle the volatility, you won’t want to miss this buying opportunity. Shopify might not be this cheap again for a long time.

Stock #3: Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has struggled mightily to return to anywhere close to its all-time highs, which we set in pre-COVID time. 

Contrary to many of its peers, Air Canada does own a track record of delivering market-beating returns. Prior to 2020, the airline stock had been on an impressive run for much of the previous 10 years. Today, shares are down more than 50% since early 2020. 

There’s no question that the airline industry is a cyclical one. It can, however, reward opportunistic investors.  

You may need to be more patient with this pick but there could be some serious long-term value here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA can be your gold mine with a $10,000 investment and the right mix of growth stocks. Here’s how…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some massive growth in the next few years? Latch onto these top TSX stocks and never let go.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Why Now is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The AI buzz seems to be fading. Is now the time to catch up on the next big revolution and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Kay Ng

In a bullish market, investors should pick stocks wisely to avoid valuation risk. Here's a value stock idea.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Supercharge Your TFSA With These 3 Growth Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as Docebo and Datadog in a TFSA to benefit from…

Read more »