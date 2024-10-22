Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

These stocks still offer high yields for portfolios targeting passive income.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Retirees are searching for TSX investments that can generate steady passive income to complement work and government pensions. Stocks have enjoyed a nice rebound in 2024, but some top TSX dividend payers still trade at reasonable prices and offer high yields.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 29 years. That’s a solid track record which is expected to continue as revenue and cash flow grow.

Enbridge completed its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural utilities in the United States in 2024. The businesses should provide a nice boost to cash flow in 2025. Enbridge is also working on a $24 billion capital program to drive growth in the coming years.

The stock is up about 18% in the past six months, largely driven by anticipated and actual interest rate cuts in Canada and the United States. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so lower borrowing costs will reduce debt expenses and can free up more cash for distributions. A pullback is expected after the big run, but Enbridge should still be a solid buy-and-hold income pick.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6.3%.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) has been a popular stock among retirees for decades due to the reliable and generous dividend payments. In the past two years, however, the stock had a rough ride, falling from $74 in 2022 to as low as $43. At the time of writing, BCE trades near $46, so it isn’t too far off the multi-year low it hit in recent months.

Investors shouldn’t expect a big rebound in the near term, but cuts to interest rates in Canada will reduce interest expenses on the debt load in the coming months and through next year. In addition, BCE has an agreement in place to sell its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in 2025 and will provide a good cash infusion to shore up the balance sheet. This, along with lower interest rates, should provide support for the stock.

BCE expects to deliver 2024 financial results that are largely in line with last year. Investors might not get a dividend increase for 2025, but the stock currently provides a yield of 8.6%. At the very least, the distribution should be safe.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $73 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up from around $56 at this time last year, but is still down from the $93 it hit in the first part of 2022.

Soaring interest rates in 2023 and 2023 caught businesses and households off guard. Those with too much debt have struggled to cover the jump in interest payments. This resulted in a rise in provisions for credit losses (PCL) at Bank of Nova Scotia. In fiscal Q3 2024, the bank set aside roughly $1 billion to cover loans at risk of default.

The Bank of Canada is now cutting interest rates to avoid driving the economy into a recession. Lower rates will ease the pressure on troubled borrowers and should lead to reduced PCL at the banks in the coming months, as long as the economy holds up and unemployment doesn’t surge.

Near-term volatility should be expected, but investors who buy BNS stock at the current level should do well over the long run and can get a 5.8% dividend yield right now.

The bottom line on TSX stocks with high yields

Enbridge, BCE, and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should be safe. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Sneha Nahata

Earn steady and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want $500 Each Month in Passive Income? Here’s How Much You Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some passive income? You don't have to find some risky dividend stocks. In fact, you can create tons of…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Premier Canadian Stocks to Elevate Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Both of these TSX stocks have the ability to power strong dividend growth, warranting attention from investors looking to elevate…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Placing these 3 high-quality dividend stocks into your portfolio can be a powerful way to supercharge your passive income as…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a winning stock is great. But sometimes we need a base for portfolios, and that's exactly where these ETFs…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some people might be overlooking this sector which still has a strong future outlook. Let's get into why.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Here’s How to Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Button

Making RRSP contributions and investing in ETFs like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) can lower your taxable income.

Read more »