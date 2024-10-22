Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors …

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors can earn in two ways: price appreciation and dividend income. Today, the energy sector is fertile ground for income-focused investors, and Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is one of the best choices.

The energy stock is irresistible for four compelling reasons. Besides its stable performance and juicy dividend yield, it pays cash every month, not quarterly. Moreover, WCP is still relatively cheap at $10.51 per share.

Canadian energy industry outlook

When you’re investing in oil and gas producers, as well as energy equipment and services providers, keep an eye on supply constraints, growing demand, and heightened geopolitical risks. Market experts think crude prices will remain elevated in 2024 and support the profitability of industry players, including Whitecap Resources.

If you recall, the energy sector dominated the market in 2022 but pulled back last year due to the inflationary environment. As of this writing, the sector is up 15% year-to-date, with Whitecap Resources outperforming the sector with a 18% gain.

Growth-oriented

Whitecap Resources is a $6.2 billion oil & liquids-weighted growth company that develops and produces light, sweet crude oil. Management’s investment pitch is that the premium light oil resource base is a solid foundation for continued growth. It is the source of predictable cash flow streams for monthly dividend payments.

For 2024, Whitecap expects a $1 billion capital investment to produce 169,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and generate $600 million in free funds flow. The net debt target by year-end is $1 billion, shrinking from $1.35 billion in 2023.

Management is also forward-looking. The five-year (2024 to 2029) $6 billion capital investment plan projects a 5% average annual growth rate of 215,000 boe/d and $4 billion in free funds flow. Furthermore, Whitecap would have zero debt in five years.   

Financial performance

In Q2 2024, total revenue and net income increased 14.6% and 39.4%, to $905.4 million and $244.5 million respectively, compared with Q2 2023. Whitecap’s average production volumes increased 20% to 177,314 boe/d from a year ago, above the full-year target and internal forecast of 170,500 boe/d.

The strong operational momentum was highly noticeable across all assets, from Montney and Duvernay to Alberta and Saskatchewan. Whitecap will continue with its disciplined risk mitigation strategy. It involves oil and natural gas hedges for downside protection to support dividend and maintenance production.

Dividend payment

Whitecap Resources takes pride in its disciplined return of capital to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. If you invest today, you can partake in the 7% dividend yield and earn a $0.73 per share over the course of one year. A $7,000 investment at recent prices thus transforms into $41 in monthly passive income.

As of August 31, 2024, Whitecap Resources has repurchased $706 million worth of shares. The latest dividend hike in October 2023 was 26%, but there’s no announcement of an increase this year. Nonetheless, the good news is that the monthly dividends should be safe and sustainable, owing to the company’s reasonable 55.4% payout ratio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Sneha Nahata

Earn steady and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for portfolios targeting passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want $500 Each Month in Passive Income? Here’s How Much You Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some passive income? You don't have to find some risky dividend stocks. In fact, you can create tons of…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Premier Canadian Stocks to Elevate Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Both of these TSX stocks have the ability to power strong dividend growth, warranting attention from investors looking to elevate…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Placing these 3 high-quality dividend stocks into your portfolio can be a powerful way to supercharge your passive income as…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a winning stock is great. But sometimes we need a base for portfolios, and that's exactly where these ETFs…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some people might be overlooking this sector which still has a strong future outlook. Let's get into why.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Here’s How to Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Button

Making RRSP contributions and investing in ETFs like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) can lower your taxable income.

Read more »