Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Real Wealth Later

Investors should consider investing in top TSX stocks that offer decent income to help support their financial future.

When it comes to wealth creation, few avenues compare to the potential of stock investing. With careful selection of top TSX stocks and some patience, investors can unlock significant financial growth over time. Here’s a closer look at two compelling stock options that could lead to real wealth.

Magna International: A dividend dynamo

Magna (TSX:MG) is a cyclical stock currently trading at an attractively low price-to-earnings ratio, making it an intriguing option for savvy investors. After a period of volatility, the stock appears to be consolidating, signalling a potential upswing.

Over the last decade, Magna has shown impressive financial resilience, increasing its revenue per share at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth has translated into solid operating income per share growth of 6.7%.

Despite the inherent risks of economic fluctuations, Magna has maintained a commitment to its shareholders by consistently paying and increasing dividends since 2010. With a 10-year dividend growth rate of 11%, it stands out as a strong choice for income-focused investors. The company’s ability to sustain such a dividend is supported by a robust balance sheet and conservative payout ratio, estimated to be around 35% of adjusted earnings and 46% of diluted earnings this year.

The stock has the potential for a 35% upside should it return to its long-term normal valuation. Priced at about $60 per share, Magna also offers a respectable dividend yield of nearly 4.4%, providing a solid foundation for returns. For those looking to make informed investment choices, Magna’s risk-reward profile positions it as a top contender in the blue-chip cyclical stock arena.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: Powering the future

Another promising name in the Canadian market is Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN). This renewable energy stock has rebounded impressively, recovering 39% from its earlier lows this year. Analysts suggest that it remains fairly valued, offering a good opportunity for investors keen on sustainable growth.

Brookfield Renewable is strategically positioned to capitalize on the ongoing global shift towards renewable energy. With a footprint in about 30 major power markets across North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, it boasts a diverse portfolio that includes hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage solutions. Its operational capacity stands at approximately 32,500 megawatts, complemented by a robust pipeline of about 157,000 megawatts in development projects.

The company benefits from an investment-grade balance sheet, with most of its debt being long term and fixed rate. This structure provides predictability in interest expenses and shields the company from rising rates.

Brookfield Renewable enjoys a liquidity cushion of US$4.4 billion, bolstered by its asset recycling strategy and partner capital, positioning it well for future growth opportunities. The company anticipates deploying at least US$8 billion in capital for acquisitions and development projects over the next five years.

Investors can look forward to consistent cash distribution growth. For example, BEP’s 10-year cash distribution growth rate was a CAGR of 5.7%. The company benefits from long-term contracts that insulate its cash flows from market volatility and inflation. Brookfield Renewable aims to grow its distribution by 5–9% annually, starting investors off with a commendable cash distribution yield of 5% today. This combination of growth potential and attractive returns makes Brookfield Renewable a stellar addition to any diversified investment portfolio focused on sustainable wealth.

The Foolish investor takeaway

In the ever-evolving landscape of stock investing, Magna International and Brookfield Renewable Partners present interesting cases for building real wealth. With their unique strengths and growth trajectories, these TSX stocks not only offer the potential for capital appreciation but also for generating income.