Buy 625 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock, Make $381.25 in Passive Income

Pick up these shares, and you can look forward to practically guaranteed passive income that never ends!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
We all want easy income. And a dividend stock can certainly be one of the best ways to get in on monthly, easy income. Especially when put into something like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). But, you don’t just want income now. You want it for life, right?

That’s why Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) stands out as an appealing choice for investors looking for reliable monthly dividends. With a stable position in the retirement sector, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is well-positioned to cater to Canada’s aging population. Thus, Chartwell can provide long-term growth potential alongside consistent income for shareholders.

Recent performance

Most recently, Chartwell’s stock price reflects steady performance. The passive income stock has shown resilience with quarterly revenue growth of 13.2% year-over-year, thus indicating the increasing demand for senior housing services. The retirement sector is poised to grow as Canada’s senior population expands. This growth potential makes CSH.UN a particularly attractive stock for long-term investors.

Chartwell has a solid track record of distributing monthly dividends. With a current dividend yield of 3.8%, shareholders enjoy a regular income stream. What sets it apart is its commitment to maintaining a steady payout, with the next dividend date set for November 15, 2024. This consistent income can provide peace of mind for investors seeking reliable cash flow.

Looking ahead

A quick glance at recent headlines underscores the company’s solid position in the market. Chartwell continues to expand its portfolio of retirement residences while efficiently managing operations. As of the most recent quarter, it reported total revenue of $782.2 million, plus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $237.3 million, highlighting its ability to generate substantial cash flow despite industry challenges.

Looking ahead, the retirement sector is only going to become more critical as Canada’s baby boomer population ages. This demographic shift means increased demand for high-quality retirement residences. This is precisely where Chartwell excels. With its longstanding reputation and continued expansion efforts, the passive income stock is positioned to capitalize on this growing need.

Still valuable

In terms of valuation, CSH.UN’s enterprise value stands at $6.4 billion, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 122. This may seem high. However, this reflects confidence in its future growth potential, as the retirement sector continues to attract more attention from investors. Moreover, its historical price-to-book ratio suggests it has been trading at a premium, which could signal strong investor confidence in its ability to navigate the future.

Chartwell’s ability to balance high operating costs while delivering solid returns to investors speaks volumes about its management effectiveness. With a return on assets of 1.6% and a focus on improving efficiency, the passive income stock is strategically positioned to deliver value over the long term. Yet in any case, let’s say you put $10,000 into this stock. Here’s what that could earn in dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
CSH.UN$16625$0.61$381.25monthly$10,000

Bottom line

Altogether, CSH.UN offers a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking stable, monthly dividends with strong growth prospects. Its solid financials, consistent dividend payouts, and the favourable outlook for the retirement sector make it a smart choice for dividend-seeking investors. As demand for retirement living grows, so too does the potential for Chartwell’s future success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

