Buy 625 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock, Make $381.25 in Passive Income

We all want easy income. And a dividend stock can certainly be one of the best ways to get in on monthly, easy income. Especially when put into something like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). But, you don’t just want income now. You want it for life, right?

That’s why Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) stands out as an appealing choice for investors looking for reliable monthly dividends. With a stable position in the retirement sector, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is well-positioned to cater to Canada’s aging population. Thus, Chartwell can provide long-term growth potential alongside consistent income for shareholders.

Recent performance

Most recently, Chartwell’s stock price reflects steady performance. The passive income stock has shown resilience with quarterly revenue growth of 13.2% year-over-year, thus indicating the increasing demand for senior housing services. The retirement sector is poised to grow as Canada’s senior population expands. This growth potential makes CSH.UN a particularly attractive stock for long-term investors.

Chartwell has a solid track record of distributing monthly dividends. With a current dividend yield of 3.8%, shareholders enjoy a regular income stream. What sets it apart is its commitment to maintaining a steady payout, with the next dividend date set for November 15, 2024. This consistent income can provide peace of mind for investors seeking reliable cash flow.

Looking ahead

A quick glance at recent headlines underscores the company’s solid position in the market. Chartwell continues to expand its portfolio of retirement residences while efficiently managing operations. As of the most recent quarter, it reported total revenue of $782.2 million, plus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $237.3 million, highlighting its ability to generate substantial cash flow despite industry challenges.

Looking ahead, the retirement sector is only going to become more critical as Canada’s baby boomer population ages. This demographic shift means increased demand for high-quality retirement residences. This is precisely where Chartwell excels. With its longstanding reputation and continued expansion efforts, the passive income stock is positioned to capitalize on this growing need.

Still valuable

In terms of valuation, CSH.UN’s enterprise value stands at $6.4 billion, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 122. This may seem high. However, this reflects confidence in its future growth potential, as the retirement sector continues to attract more attention from investors. Moreover, its historical price-to-book ratio suggests it has been trading at a premium, which could signal strong investor confidence in its ability to navigate the future.

Chartwell’s ability to balance high operating costs while delivering solid returns to investors speaks volumes about its management effectiveness. With a return on assets of 1.6% and a focus on improving efficiency, the passive income stock is strategically positioned to deliver value over the long term. Yet in any case, let’s say you put $10,000 into this stock. Here’s what that could earn in dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT CSH.UN $16 625 $0.61 $381.25 monthly $10,000

Bottom line

Altogether, CSH.UN offers a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking stable, monthly dividends with strong growth prospects. Its solid financials, consistent dividend payouts, and the favourable outlook for the retirement sector make it a smart choice for dividend-seeking investors. As demand for retirement living grows, so too does the potential for Chartwell’s future success.