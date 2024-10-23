Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for Its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for Its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

Despite a low annual dividend yield of 2.3%, Imperial Oil’s dividend sustainability and strong growth prospects make it an attractive stock for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

If you’re looking for exposure to Canada’s energy sector, Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stands out as a solid pick. While its current dividend yield of 2.3% may not be the highest available on the TSX today, Imperial Oil’s reputation for stability and strong financials make it a safe stock for Foolish investors seeking steady income and the possibility of capital growth in the long run.

In this article, I’ll highlight why Imperial Oil’s stable dividends, combined with its strong fundamentals, could make it a smart addition to your portfolio right now.

Imperial Oil stock

In a sector known for volatility, IMO stock has been outperforming the broader market by a wide margin for the last four consecutive years. This Calgary-headquartered integrated oil company primarily focuses on the production, refining, and marketing of petroleum products. It distributes petroleum products nationwide, primarily under the Esso brand, and is also active in the chemical sector.

After the COVID-19-related woes led to the crash in the prices of energy products, Imperial Oil’s share price tanked by 30% to around $24.16 per share. However, its shares have staged a remarkable comeback, rallying over 338% from their closing level in 2020. So far in 2024, IMO stock has inched up by over 40% to currently trade at $105.76 per share with a market cap of $55.4 billion. At this market price, the stock offers a 2.3% annualized dividend yield.

Strong financials support the stock rally

Imperial Oil’s impressive stock performance can largely be attributed to its robust financial position. In 2023, the company generated nearly $4.9 billion in net profit and $3.7 billion in cash flow from operating activities, which helped maintain liquidity and support ongoing capital investments.

Another key area that investors may want to note is its consistent focus on managing costs effectively. The company posted $9.8 billion in operating costs last year, reflecting a slight reduction from the previous year. These cost controls, combined with strong revenue generation, have allowed Imperial to maintain a competitive dividend payout and sustain its share buyback programs. In fact, in 2023 alone, the company repurchased $3.8 billion worth of shares.

Is Imperial Oil stock a buy for its 2.3% dividend yield?

Besides its strong financials, Imperial Oil is continuing to advance significant growth projects to accelerate growth further, such as the Grand Rapids Phase 1 project, the first solvent-assisted steam-assisted gravity drainage project in the industry. This innovative technology is likely to not only increase production efficiency but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which could be a key advantage in today’s regulatory environment.

Moreover, the company’s work on Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility at the Strathcona refinery is set to strengthen its position in the energy transition further. The facility is expected to produce over a billion litres of renewable diesel annually, which should also add to its revenue growth. Considering these factors, despite a low annual dividend yield of 2.3%, Imperial Oil’s dividend sustainability and strong growth prospects make it an attractive stock for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for Its 6.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Enbridge rallying the last few months and its dividend yield starting to decline, is it still a top stock…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin stock a buy for its 5% dividend yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Algonquin Power stock has what looks like a stable dividend yield. However, there are a few challenges to first…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Imperial Oil Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil is a TSX energy stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have been very volatile in 2024. The TSX Capped Energy Index has had over eight drawdowns of…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly stocks are the smartest buys for income-focused investors today.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Keyera Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera Energy is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a growing payout and forward yield of 4.7%.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their payouts regardless of economic ups and downs.

Read more »