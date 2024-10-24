Member Login
Home » Investing » Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock doesn’t just have a strong monthly dividend — it also has an excellent future outlook.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
sources of renewable energy

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to top dividend stocks, investors need reliability. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) has long been a strong player in the renewable energy space, and right now, it’s shaping up to be a solid choice for investors looking for steady monthly dividend income.

The company is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy, and its business performance shows that it’s prepared to deliver both sustainable energy and financial returns. In fact, with a dividend yield of around 5.36%, Northland stock is one of the better options for investors seeking consistent cash flow.

Northland Power earnings

Northland’s revenue rose 12.2% year over year in its most recent quarter, reflecting its success in expanding operations and improving efficiencies. The company reported $757.3 million in operating cash flow, a critical factor when evaluating dividend sustainability.

Business expansion

Recent headlines about NPI focus on its long-term commitment to renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind farms, which position it for future growth. Northland Power is continuing to expand its global footprint, with ongoing projects in Europe and Asia. This commitment to growth in a booming sector of renewable energy is a huge plus for long-term investors as countries around the world aim to meet aggressive decarbonization goals.

Management has been highly effective at driving these expansions. Under CEO Mike Crawley’s leadership, Northland Power has expanded its renewable assets while maintaining a solid financial footing. The company’s management team is not only focused on growth but also on maximizing shareholder returns through disciplined capital management and strategic acquisitions.

NPI stock and dividend

Despite the recent dip in stock price, Northland Power’s business remains strong, so this slight pullback could present a good buying opportunity. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.28 suggests a fair valuation today.

In terms of dividend history, Northland Power has been a dependable source of income for shareholders. Over the years, the dividend stock has maintained a stable payout, providing a forward annual dividend of $1.20 per share. The consistency appeals to income-focused investors, and the monthly payout schedule adds an extra layer of predictability, making it easier for retirees to plan their cash flow. With its strong balance sheet, including $878.7 million in cash reserves, NPI is well-equipped to continue to deliver on its dividend commitments.

Bottom line

Northland Power stock offers a compelling case for dividend investors right now. With consistent monthly payouts, a strong future outlook driven by renewable energy demand, and a solid management team, NPI stock is worth considering — especially for anyone seeking reliable, long-term dividend income. Its focus on global growth, particularly in offshore wind projects, further underscores its potential as a steady income generator with significant upside in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize Your CPP Benefits and Boost Your Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians receiving the average CPP benefit have ways to augment the pension and boost retirement income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Consumer Stocks to Buy Now for Solid Returns

| Joey Frenette

This Canadian consumer stock can weather all sorts of storms.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential – making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Millionaire-Makers on Sale Today

| Adam Othman

Even a time-tested millionaire-maker stock can fall short of the mark if you buy it at the wrong time. Buying…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a reasonable valuation right now. Is the blue-chip giant a…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some dividend stocks do not have to offer up ultra-high dividend yields. That's because returns more than make up for…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over First in October

| Adam Othman

Even the most reliable and consistently performing stocks have periods of increased and decreased appeal. Buying at the right time…

Read more »