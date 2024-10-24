Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock doesn’t just have a strong monthly dividend — it also has an excellent future outlook.

When it comes to top dividend stocks, investors need reliability. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) has long been a strong player in the renewable energy space, and right now, it’s shaping up to be a solid choice for investors looking for steady monthly dividend income.

The company is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy, and its business performance shows that it’s prepared to deliver both sustainable energy and financial returns. In fact, with a dividend yield of around 5.36%, Northland stock is one of the better options for investors seeking consistent cash flow.

Northland Power earnings

Northland’s revenue rose 12.2% year over year in its most recent quarter, reflecting its success in expanding operations and improving efficiencies. The company reported $757.3 million in operating cash flow, a critical factor when evaluating dividend sustainability.

Business expansion

Recent headlines about NPI focus on its long-term commitment to renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind farms, which position it for future growth. Northland Power is continuing to expand its global footprint, with ongoing projects in Europe and Asia. This commitment to growth in a booming sector of renewable energy is a huge plus for long-term investors as countries around the world aim to meet aggressive decarbonization goals.

Management has been highly effective at driving these expansions. Under CEO Mike Crawley’s leadership, Northland Power has expanded its renewable assets while maintaining a solid financial footing. The company’s management team is not only focused on growth but also on maximizing shareholder returns through disciplined capital management and strategic acquisitions.

NPI stock and dividend

Despite the recent dip in stock price, Northland Power’s business remains strong, so this slight pullback could present a good buying opportunity. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.28 suggests a fair valuation today.

In terms of dividend history, Northland Power has been a dependable source of income for shareholders. Over the years, the dividend stock has maintained a stable payout, providing a forward annual dividend of $1.20 per share. The consistency appeals to income-focused investors, and the monthly payout schedule adds an extra layer of predictability, making it easier for retirees to plan their cash flow. With its strong balance sheet, including $878.7 million in cash reserves, NPI is well-equipped to continue to deliver on its dividend commitments.

Bottom line

Northland Power stock offers a compelling case for dividend investors right now. With consistent monthly payouts, a strong future outlook driven by renewable energy demand, and a solid management team, NPI stock is worth considering — especially for anyone seeking reliable, long-term dividend income. Its focus on global growth, particularly in offshore wind projects, further underscores its potential as a steady income generator with significant upside in the years to come.