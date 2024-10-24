Member Login
Home » Investing » Watch $10,000 Turn Into $90,000 in Your TFSA

Watch $10,000 Turn Into $90,000 in Your TFSA

Canadians can use the TFSA to turn a small investment into a fortune over time.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

A Bank of Montreal survey showed fewer Canadians used the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2023. Poll respondents said the high cost of living affected their finances and prevented them from saving and investing. However, the trend should change as interest rates fall, inflation drops, and economic conditions improve.

The TFSA remains a powerful tool if you were to meet your financial goal or even build wealth. You can make the most of its tax-free money growth feature by making regular contributions; the maximum annual limit, the better.

Eligible investments include bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), although most users prefer to hold dividend stocks. The power of compounding comes into play when you reinvest dividends and accumulate more shares. A small investment can turn into a fortune over time.

Money growth

The TSX houses quality stocks from various sectors. One of the top dividend-payers is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) in the energy sector. Besides the fantastic 7.7% dividend yield (4.4% industry average), the payout frequency is monthly, not quarterly. Your TFSA balance grows faster if you reinvest dividends 12 times a year instead of four.

FRU trades at $13.98 per share (+8.2% year-to-date). Given the price, dividend yield, and monthly payouts, a ‘one-time’ $10,000 investment will compound to $90,143.40 in 28.5 years. The example illustrates the overall money growth if the compound frequency is monthly. Yearly TFSA contributions would shorten the timeframe.

Quality earnings

Freehold Royalties isn’t an oil and gas producer but caters to around 360 operators in North America’s oil and gas industry. The $2.1 billion royalty corporation acquires and manages royalty interests in crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties. Its portfolio in Canada is 6.2 million acres, and a sizeable 1.1 million gross grilling acres in the United States.

According to management, mineral titles and royalties are simple asset classes but give Freehold a distinct competitive advantage. It’s a high-margin business model because of zero capital cost requirements. Operators, not the royalty owner, spend on capital, operating, and abandonment costs. The same setup is why dividend payments have been sustainable and consistent in the last 28 years.

The top 30 payors are premium Canadian (19) and American (11) industry operators, including Canadian Natural Resources, Whitecap Resources, and Exxon Mobil. Also, the continuous development in its existing land position in the U.S. by operators requires no incremental capital, a free upside for Freehold.

In the first half of 2024, royalty and other revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $158.7 million, while net income climbed 33% to $73.3 million. Around 84% of Freehold’s revenue during the period came from the crude oil segment. Management expects strong oil prices to drive activity in the royalty lands throughout the rest of 2024.

Lifetime money growth

The TFSA is a one-of-kind investment vehicle with annual contribution limits. By contributing the maximum each year and holding a reliable dividend-payer like Freehold Royalties, money growth could be for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Freehold Royalties, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenvous Energy stock has struggled to generate inflation-beating returns for shareholders since its IPO in 2009. Is the energy stock…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This Dividend Powerhouse Is a Better Buy Than Athabasca Oil Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-growth stock is an attractive investment option but a large-cap, dividend powerhouse is a better buy right now.

Read more »

Asset Management
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for Its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a low annual dividend yield of 2.3%, Imperial Oil’s dividend sustainability and strong growth prospects make it an attractive…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for Its 6.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Enbridge rallying the last few months and its dividend yield starting to decline, is it still a top stock…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin stock a buy for its 5% dividend yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Algonquin Power stock has what looks like a stable dividend yield. However, there are a few challenges to first…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Imperial Oil Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil is a TSX energy stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have been very volatile in 2024. The TSX Capped Energy Index has had over eight drawdowns of…

Read more »