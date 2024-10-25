Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

This Canadian stock can help TFSA investors generate solid tax-free capital gains and regular dividend income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Investing in top-quality Canadian stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be a solid strategy to create wealth. The TFSA enables you to enjoy tax-free capital gains and dividends, meaning that every dollar earned from your investments stays in your pocket. Over time, this can significantly increase your returns, making it an ideal tool for long-term investors. Against this backdrop, here’s one Canadian stock to buy and hold forever in your TFSA.

A top TFSA stock

TFSA investors should consider stocks with solid fundamentals, such as companies with a resilient business model, steady earnings growth, and promising prospects. It’s also important to select stocks that can pay and maintain regular dividends. These qualities indicate solid financial footing and good growth prospects, making them attractive options for long-term investing.

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one such stock to consider now. What sets goeasy apart is its impressive track record of consistent revenue and earnings growth at a strong double-digit pace. On top of that, goeasy has rewarded its shareholders by steadily increasing dividends. Moreover, its stock price has significantly outperformed the  S&P/TSX Composite Index. Despite this growth, it still has plenty of room for future growth.

goeasy’s financial performance over the past decade has been solid.  Revenue sports a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2013 to 2023. Moreover, its top line increased by 25% in the first half of 2024. Thanks to the strong sales growth, goeasy’s bottom line increased at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2013 to 2023. Further, its earnings expanded 24% in the first six months of 2024.

Thanks to its solid financials, goeasy stock has gained over 822% in the past decade, delivering above-average returns. Further, goeasy has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Further, goeasy is a part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

goeasy stock poised to deliver solid gains

While goeasy stock has appreciated significantly in value, the company is still in the early stages of product, geographic, and channel expansion, implying it has a significant runway for growth. With plans for expanding its products, geographic reach, and distribution channels, goeasy is well-positioned for future growth. Its focus on growing its consumer loan portfolio, backed by a strong balance sheet and diverse funding sources, will enhance its lending capacity and boost revenue.

Further, goeasy’s multi-product strategy has enabled it to shift its product mix toward lower-risk products, such as secured loans. This adds stability to its business.

Looking ahead, goeasy’s efforts to build a suite of lending products and expand its distribution channels will help drive its top line at a double-digit rate. Further, the lender’s focus on lowering borrowing costs augurs well for growth. The company’s growing consumer loan portfolio, stable credit performance of the loan book, and continued improvement in operating leverage will cushion its bottom line.

Further, its growing earnings base will enable goeasy to reward its shareholders with higher dividends. Its stock is trading at forward price/earnings (P/E) multiple of nine, which appears attractive considering its double-digit earnings growth potential.

In summary, goeasy is a compelling stock for TFSA investors to generate tax-free capital gains and dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT's (TSX:SRU.UN) juicy 7.1% yield and Walmart partnership could be a smart play as interest rates drop in Canada.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $679 in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is yielding 6.8% and benefitting from one of the strongest secular trends today.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Ready to Explode in Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These stocks in rate-sensitive sectors could seriously break out after the rate cut.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Beginner Friendly Stock Perfect for Canadians Starting Out in October

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a fantastic stock for new investors right now.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 Hidden Gem Stocks to Watch in October

| Adam Othman

Many stocks that are flying under the radar are there for a good reason. But sometimes, you find something interesting.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks You’ll Want in Your TFSA for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

A fixed dividend income is vulnerable to inflation even if it's made up of very generously yielding stocks. That's where…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Little-Known Tax Breaks You Might Be Able to Claim in 2024

| Andrew Button

Most Canadians know that by contributing to an RRSP, you can save on taxes. Here are other tips.

Read more »