Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

Investors can use this strategy to increase yield while reducing risk.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees and other investors are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to generate income on savings that can help offset the hit from rising living costs.

The rally in the stock market over the past year and recent cuts to interest rates have investors wondering where they can still get decent returns from dividend stocks and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

TFSA limit

Since its inception in 2009, the cumulative maximum contribution space in a TFSA has grown to $95,000. The TFSA limit is $7,000 in 2024 and will likely be $7,000 again for 2025, bringing the maximum total room to $102,000 next year. That means a retired couple would have as much as $204,000 in TFSA room to generate tax-free income.

Interest, capital gains, and dividends generated inside a TFSA are tax-free and can be fully reinvested or pulled out as tax-free income. This is particularly helpful for people who are in higher marginal tax brackets. It also benefits seniors who collect the Old Age Security Pension (OAS) and have retirement income that is near or above the minimum threshold for the CRA’s OAS clawback. In the 2024 income year, this amount is $90,997. Every dollar of net world income above that amount triggers a $0.15 reduction in OAS that will be paid next year. For example, a senior with net world income of $100,997 in 2024 would see their OAS reduced by $1,500 for the July 2025 to June 2026 payment timeframe.

As such, it makes sense for most people to use the full contribution room available inside a TFSA before holding income-generating assets in a taxable trading account.

Good investments for TFSA income

Retirees who want to take on zero risk in their TFSA and are content with lower returns should consider GICs. Unfortunately, the 5% to 6% rates that were available a year ago have dropped considerably due to the series of cuts to interest rates that occurred in recent months. That being said, investors can still get GIC rates in the 3% to 4% range depending on the term and the issuer. This is above the 1.6% inflation rate for September, so investors are still ahead.

Dividend stocks are another popular investment choice for TFSA income. Owning shares carries risks; stock prices can fall below the purchase price and dividends can be cut if the company gets into financial difficulties. On the upside, good dividend-growth companies tend to boost their distributions annually, and many offer yields that are above GIC rates.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), for example, raised its dividend in each of the past 29 years. The company continues to grow through acquisitions and capital projects, expanding revenue and distributable cash flow.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

The right balance between GICs and dividend stocks depends on risk appetite and the return needed from the invested funds. In the current market, investors can quite easily build a diversified portfolio of GICs and dividend stocks to get an average yield around 5%. On a TFSA of $95,000, this would generate $4,750 per year in tax-free passive income that won’t put your OAS at risk of a clawback.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be great in the short term, but even better in the long term. And these three dividend…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for a Steady Stream of Income

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have the ability to maintain and even increase dividend payouts, regardless of market volatility.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

With interest rates quickly declining, these three TSX dividend stocks are the perfect alternative to maturing GIC investments.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe That Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top blue-chip stocks I think long-term investors may want to increasingly focus on.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT's (TSX:SRU.UN) juicy 7.1% yield and Walmart partnership could be a smart play as interest rates drop in Canada.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock can help TFSA investors generate solid tax-free capital gains and regular dividend income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $679 in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is yielding 6.8% and benefitting from one of the strongest secular trends today.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Ready to Explode in Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These stocks in rate-sensitive sectors could seriously break out after the rate cut.

Read more »