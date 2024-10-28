Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 RRSP Stocks That Canadians Should Add to Their Portfolios in October

2 RRSP Stocks That Canadians Should Add to Their Portfolios in October

The RRSP withdrawals are taxable. Consider investing in dividend stocks that can give maximum returns from minimum investments.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada announced a 50-basis-points rate cut on October 23, reducing the interest rate to 3.75%. A rate cut is good news for high-leverage companies burdened by higher interest expenses for more than two years. An accelerated rate cut will bring some respite to their bottom lines and support dividend growth.

Two RRSP stocks to buy in October

While many stocks hurt by high interest rates have already completed their recovery rally, a few stocks still have room for appreciation. Buying these stocks at the dip in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) will help you lock in a higher dividend yield and attain capital appreciation.

If you are to retire in the next two to three years, these stocks will help you fight inflation with their dividend growth. And if you have a long time to retire, you can compound the returns by reinvesting the dividend money to buy more stocks of the same company or other companies that generate growth.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) stock began its descent from its all-time high in April 2022 when interest rate hike began. It is now trading near its pandemic lows. It would be tough for the stock to reach its 2022 high again, as competition has intensified in the telecom sector with the consolidation of Rogers and Shaw. A sector that did not compete over prices due to its oligopoly nature went into a price war and hurt its profits.

A lot depends on the regulatory scenario around the access of the giant’s fibre network to competitors. As these complexities unfold, Telus stock would rally to its average trading price of $28. As for the dividends, you can lock in a 7% yield if you buy the stock now.

A higher interest expense on its increased debt displaced Telus from its net debt target of 2.2 and 2.7 times its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). At the end of the second quarter, this ratio was 3.85 times. The accelerated interest rate cuts will help Telus reduce these ratios. Its dividend-payout ratio has already reduced from 87% in the June 2023 quarter to 83% in the June 2024 quarter. The rate cuts could see the ratio return to its target range of 65-70% in less than a year, giving the management the flexibility to continue with the 7% dividend growth in 2025.

A 7% dividend growth with a 7% yield in the Telus dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) could help you compound your RRSP passive income in the long term. A 7% growth can also help you fight inflation.

RioCan REIT

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) unit price has dipped 25% since March 2022, and the most obvious reason was the interest rate hike. This hike affected RioCan in two ways. Its $7.5 billion debt includes $2.7 billion in mortgages. The rate hike significantly increased its interest expense. Moreover, higher rates slowed house sales, which led to the company pausing new constructions. With rates falling, house sales will resume and free up capital for the real estate investment trust (REIT) to repay its mortgage and fund future development projects.

A reduction in interest expense will help increase EBITDA and reduce the net debt to EBITDA ratio from nine to eight times.

The REIT slashed its distributions during the pandemic, which gave it flexibility to manage development and mortgages. It is now paying 63% of funds from operations (FFO) as distributions, way below the peer average of 73.5%. The REIT has been growing its distributions for the last three years and could increase it in 2025 as well.

Considering the REIT’s property portfolio is largely located in the Greater Toronto Area, where the average income of individuals is high, it will enjoy higher rent for its properties. Moreover, the improvement in its balance sheet and a recovery in property prices could push the unit price upwards in the coming years.

Now is the time to buy the unit price while it trades below $20 and lock in a 5.74% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Is Great-West Lifeco Stock a Buy for its 4.65% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock has a strong dividend yield that looks mighty appealing. But is that enough to buy this stock?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy for its 8.7% Dividend Yield?

| Puja Tayal

Should you buy BCE stock for its 8.7% dividend yield?

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we always need, it's food. So why is this top dividend stock undervalued?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Dividend Stocks to Hold in a TFSA for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another dividend stock could gain considerably over the next 18-24 months.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Want a 4.3% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy now and confidently own for years, these three are among…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 8.7% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

| Puja Tayal

Going by the Rule of 72, an 8.37% dividend yield can double your money in over eight years if you…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two fundamentally strong but absurdly cheap dividend stocks could help you gain big in the long run.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Kay Ng

CNR is a blue-chip stock that could be a core holding for conservative, long-term investors targeting capital preservation and steady…

Read more »