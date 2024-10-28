Member Login
TSX up 17%: Which Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

Are you wondering what Canadian stocks to buy after the TSX has soared 17% in 2024? Check out these three growth stocks with major upside ahead.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
With the TSX Index rising nearly 17% in 2024, it is getting harder to find Canadian stocks that look like a bargain. However, one area that continues to look attractive is small-cap stocks. Generally, these are stocks that have market caps that range between $100 million and $1 billion.

Canadian small-cap stocks offer outsized return potential

Canada is much smaller than the U.S., so it is fitting that it has a lot of stocks in this segment. The great thing is that small-cap stocks in Canada often do not get the same recognition as their American peers.

As a result, Canadian investors can pick them up early in their growth stage and benefit from two return engines: earnings growth and valuation multiple expansion. If you are interested in some small-cap Canadian stocks still in their early growth stage, here are three to consider buying right now.

A Canadian stock serving a big market

Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) might only have a market cap of $164 million, but it has been on a roll over the past year. Its stock is up 100% over the past year. The reason for this strong appreciation is good execution, strong growth, and a low starting multiple.

Firan provides specialized circuit boards and cockpit components for the aerospace industry. Out of the pandemic, the company has enjoyed steady organic growth as airplane manufacturers catch up on their substantial backlog demand.

Firan has also made some opportunistic acquisitions that expand its geographic and customer mix. The company targets 15% annual growth. So far, in 2024, it has grown revenues by 22% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 36%.

With an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 6.6 and a free cash flow yield of 11%, this Canadian stock is a bargain when compared to its growth aspirations.

A small-cap turnaround

Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC) has a market cap of $268 million. Like Firan, it has had a great run this year. Its stock is up 88% year to date!

However, if you look back, Sangoma stock has been considerably higher in the past. This stock is a turnaround story. The company has built a considerable portfolio of communication software businesses. However, acquisitions were not well integrated. Likewise, the communication sector hit a hard downturn out of the pandemic.

Fortunately, a new management team is righting the ship. They have streamlined their sales partners, rightsized their cost structure, and focused on free cash flow returns. If it can return to a growth posture in 2025/2026, this stock could have considerable upside. Today, it trades with a 14% free cash flow yield!

A top Canadian growth stock

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. It has a market cap of $1.1 billion, and almost no Canadians have heard of it.

Right now, Propel makes the majority of its income in the United States. It operates several online lending platforms to the non-prime consumer segment. The company charges elevated interest rates, but its consumers are also higher risk.

The company has a proprietary artificial intelligence platform that helps it mitigate underwriting risks. As a result, it can quickly scale and earn high returns on equity.

The company has been growing by over 30% per year. Yet, it only trades for 13 times forward earnings. It also has a decent 1.7% yield. This small-cap Canadian stock is a great addition on any pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel and Sangoma Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group and Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

