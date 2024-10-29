Where to Invest $5,000 in October

So you have a windfall in October. Let’s take a look at the different considerations, and where might be the best place to invest.

If you’ve been saving all year, putting cash away, you might have created some cash to invest this October. Or you may be one of the lucky ones with a windfall your way! Yet with $5,000 to invest in October, the decision on where to allocate your money is influenced by some significant economic shifts.

Inflation is starting to cool, and the Bank of Canada has just made the bold move of cutting interest rates by 50 basis points. This sets the stage for a more favourable investing environment, especially for sectors that thrive when borrowing costs are lower and market sentiment improves. So let’s look at a sector that might be a great place to dig into this October.

Why now

Now, why is October a critical month for investment? First, lower inflation means companies can better manage costs, making earnings more predictable. The recent rate cut also boosts borrowing, providing liquidity to sectors that require significant capital for growth and maintenance. If you’re looking for an investment that can capitalize on these changes, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) in the healthcare sector stands out as a solid contender.

Extendicare stock is a leader in the long-term care sector, which is poised for a rebound as the healthcare industry stabilizes post-pandemic. As people live longer and the aging population grows, demand for senior care services will only increase. Extendicare stock has been performing well recently, with a year-to-date return of over 31%. The company’s ability to maintain consistent revenue, with a trailing 12-month figure of $1.4 billion, highlights its robust position in the industry.

Current benefits

Extendicare stock’s forward dividend yield of 5.3% is another reason to take a closer look. In an era of falling interest rates, dividends like this become more attractive as bond yields drop, thus making Extendicare stock an appealing income play for investors. If you’re looking for stability with a bit of growth, Extendicare stock provides a nice balance of both. Its recent stock performance has shown significant strength, with a one-year return of 59.2%, outpacing the broader S&P/TSX Composite index.

In terms of valuation, Extendicare stock has a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.4, indicating that the stock is reasonably priced compared to its earnings. With an enterprise value of $953.6 million, it remains relatively accessible for individual investors. The company’s strong profitability metrics, including a profit margin of 4.3% and a return on equity of 60%, show that Extendicare stock is efficiently using its assets to generate returns.

Bottom line

What makes Extendicare stock particularly compelling in October is its ex-dividend date at the end of the month. This provides an opportunity to capture the next dividend payout if you invest soon. As a long-term care provider, Extendicare is in a resilient sector that benefits from consistent demand, thus making it an ideal choice for those looking to ride out market volatility with a dependable stock.

If you’re considering putting your $5,000 in Extendicare stock this month, it could be a strategic move. The recent rate cut, combined with EXE’s strong market performance and attractive dividend yield, sets the stage for solid returns as we head into the final months of the year. Investing in the long-term care sector not only offers potential growth but also provides a hedge against market uncertainty – thus making it one of the best places to allocate cash in this shifting economic environment.