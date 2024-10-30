Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

Investors don’t have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to monthly passive income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for the best high-yield investment, I wouldn’t necessarily go with stocks. In fact, a single stock for passive income is quite risky if you haven’t diversified properly. But don’t worry! You can still make a safe, diversified buy with just one investment.

That comes from a dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the TSX. In this case, look no further than the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF). This ETF is designed to provide investors with a steady stream of monthly income, making it a great choice for anyone who values regular cash flow. With a focus on diversified, high-yield investments, HDIF is not only a reliable dividend payer but also offers impressive growth potential.

About HDIF

One of the primary reasons HDIF stands out is the composition of its holdings. The ETF invests in a variety of sectors, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and utilities. These sectors are known for their stability and dividend-paying ability, which makes HDIF an attractive option for income-focused investors. Top holdings include other well-known Harvest ETFs as well, which provide exposure to high-quality, dividend-paying companies across different industries.

The goal of HDIF is straightforward. Generate a high monthly income for investors while maintaining a diversified portfolio to mitigate risk. It seeks to deliver consistent cash flow through dividends, thus making it ideal for those who rely on investments for monthly income. Whether you’re a retiree or someone looking to supplement earnings. With a yield nearing 10%, HDIF offers one of the most competitive yields on the TSX. And this adds to its appeal as a top high-yield ETF.

The monthly benefit

A key strength of HDIF is its monthly dividend payments. This regular income structure is particularly attractive for investors who prefer frequent payouts instead of waiting for quarterly or annual dividends. The ETF’s focus on high-yield stocks ensures that these dividends are substantial, thus offering investors a reliable income stream that is less sensitive to market fluctuations compared to growth-focused ETFs.

HDIF’s background also speaks volumes about its reliability. Launched in February 2022, this ETF has quickly gained traction, boasting nearly $400 million in net assets. With an impressive 20.45% year-to-date return as of writing, it has outperformed many of its peers. Despite the challenging market environment, HDIF has proven its ability to not only preserve capital but also deliver attractive returns.

Future focus

Looking ahead, the outlook for HDIF remains promising. The sectors it covers, such as financial services, technology, and healthcare, are expected to perform well over the long term. These industries are often regarded as essential and resilient, which means HDIF is well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns while maintaining its high-yield dividend structure. As interest rates stabilize and markets recover, the potential for growth in these sectors is likely to drive further capital appreciation for HDIF investors.

Furthermore, the ETF’s balanced exposure to different sectors minimizes risk while offering diversified growth opportunities. For example, its exposure to utilities and energy ensures stable income even during volatile market conditions. Meanwhile, sectors like technology and healthcare offer growth potential, thus making HDIF a solid choice for both conservative income investors and those looking for some upside potential.

Bottom line

If you’re in the market for a high-yield dividend ETF on the TSX, HDIF is a top contender. Its diverse holdings, strong monthly dividends, and proven track record make it a standout option for anyone looking to generate regular income. With its nearly 10% yield and promising growth outlook, HDIF is a reliable and rewarding investment for today’s market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently rewarding their shareholder with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This is the only list you're ever going to need if you want strong past performance and a stellar future…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why First Capital REIT's 4.8% yield and strong Q3 results make it a compelling choice for dividend investors!

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Magna International would be an excellent buy.

Read more »