1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

If you’re on the lookout for the best high-yield investment, I wouldn’t necessarily go with stocks. In fact, a single stock for passive income is quite risky if you haven’t diversified properly. But don’t worry! You can still make a safe, diversified buy with just one investment.

That comes from a dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the TSX. In this case, look no further than the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF). This ETF is designed to provide investors with a steady stream of monthly income, making it a great choice for anyone who values regular cash flow. With a focus on diversified, high-yield investments, HDIF is not only a reliable dividend payer but also offers impressive growth potential.

About HDIF

One of the primary reasons HDIF stands out is the composition of its holdings. The ETF invests in a variety of sectors, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and utilities. These sectors are known for their stability and dividend-paying ability, which makes HDIF an attractive option for income-focused investors. Top holdings include other well-known Harvest ETFs as well, which provide exposure to high-quality, dividend-paying companies across different industries.

The goal of HDIF is straightforward. Generate a high monthly income for investors while maintaining a diversified portfolio to mitigate risk. It seeks to deliver consistent cash flow through dividends, thus making it ideal for those who rely on investments for monthly income. Whether you’re a retiree or someone looking to supplement earnings. With a yield nearing 10%, HDIF offers one of the most competitive yields on the TSX. And this adds to its appeal as a top high-yield ETF.

The monthly benefit

A key strength of HDIF is its monthly dividend payments. This regular income structure is particularly attractive for investors who prefer frequent payouts instead of waiting for quarterly or annual dividends. The ETF’s focus on high-yield stocks ensures that these dividends are substantial, thus offering investors a reliable income stream that is less sensitive to market fluctuations compared to growth-focused ETFs.

HDIF’s background also speaks volumes about its reliability. Launched in February 2022, this ETF has quickly gained traction, boasting nearly $400 million in net assets. With an impressive 20.45% year-to-date return as of writing, it has outperformed many of its peers. Despite the challenging market environment, HDIF has proven its ability to not only preserve capital but also deliver attractive returns.

Future focus

Looking ahead, the outlook for HDIF remains promising. The sectors it covers, such as financial services, technology, and healthcare, are expected to perform well over the long term. These industries are often regarded as essential and resilient, which means HDIF is well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns while maintaining its high-yield dividend structure. As interest rates stabilize and markets recover, the potential for growth in these sectors is likely to drive further capital appreciation for HDIF investors.

Furthermore, the ETF’s balanced exposure to different sectors minimizes risk while offering diversified growth opportunities. For example, its exposure to utilities and energy ensures stable income even during volatile market conditions. Meanwhile, sectors like technology and healthcare offer growth potential, thus making HDIF a solid choice for both conservative income investors and those looking for some upside potential.

Bottom line

If you’re in the market for a high-yield dividend ETF on the TSX, HDIF is a top contender. Its diverse holdings, strong monthly dividends, and proven track record make it a standout option for anyone looking to generate regular income. With its nearly 10% yield and promising growth outlook, HDIF is a reliable and rewarding investment for today’s market.