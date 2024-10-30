Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

3 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

Infrastructure makes up everything we use, from the water we drink to the roads we drive. And these three infra stocks are the top choices.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to strong stocks on the TSX, infrastructure stocks are some of the top choices out there. These companies make up the essential parts of the world we live in. And of them, three names consistently shine as long-term buys.

Each of these TSX stocks brings something unique to the table, combining financial stability, growth potential, and a focus on essential infrastructure that will likely keep them in demand for years to come. Let’s dive into their individual strengths and why they’re worth considering for your portfolio.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global leader in owning and operating high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure sectors. What makes the TSX stock stand out is its diversified portfolio across sectors and regions.

Recent earnings highlight the company’s ability to generate strong cash flow, with a forward annual dividend yield of 4.4%. This is particularly appealing for dividend-focused investors. The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 20.7% year-over-year, signalling robust performance even in uncertain times. With Brookfield’s global reach and experience, it’s hard to go wrong betting on its future.

Stantec

Next, we have Stantec (TSX:STN), a top engineering and consulting services firm. Stantec focuses on infrastructure projects related to water, energy, and urban development, making it a vital player in sectors that are critical to sustainable growth.

Stantec’s recent performance is impressive, with quarterly revenue growth of 16.8% and revenues reaching $5.4 billion. The TSX stock maintains solid profitability with a 6.3% profit margin and an operating margin of 11.2%. The TSX stock also announced a dividend increase, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Stantec’s diverse project portfolio and track record of winning major contracts make it a fantastic long-term infrastructure play.

Aecon stock

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) may not be as globally diversified as Brookfield or Stantec, but it excels in Canadian infrastructure development, particularly in construction and infrastructure for the transportation and energy sectors. Aecon has demonstrated resilience through ups and downs, with its share price climbing from a 52-week low of $8.42 to over $22.

Recent earnings were mixed, showing quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion. But its focus on core infrastructure projects gives it a strong foothold in essential services. With a dividend yield of around 3.4%, the TSX stock provides both growth potential and income for long-term investors.

Bottom line

All three TSX stocks operate in industries that will continue to grow as governments around the world invest in infrastructure improvements, particularly in sustainable projects. Whether it’s BIP.UN’s global infrastructure, Stantec’s engineering expertise, or Aecon’s focus on construction, each company brings valuable assets to a portfolio.

All considered, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Stantec, and Aecon each offer unique strengths that make them compelling long-term infrastructure stocks on the TSX. Brookfield’s global reach, Stantec’s engineering leadership, and Aecon’s Canadian market dominance make these stocks solid picks. Especially for anyone looking to invest in essential infrastructure with staying power. With strong earnings and growth prospects, each is likely to keep delivering value for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

