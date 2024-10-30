Member Login
3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

Successful investors aren’t born. They’re made through strategic planning and smart choices. Here are three powerful secrets you can leverage on your journey to becoming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaire.

Start early: The key to compounding wealth

The moment you turn 18, a world of financial opportunity opens up with your TFSA. Although you may not have much to invest right away, the sooner you start, the sooner your money can start working for you. The TFSA was introduced in 2009, and for those who were eligible then and have yet to contribute, the accumulated tax-free contribution room has reached a staggering $95,000 as of this year!

YearContribution Room
20095,000
20105,000
20115,000
20125,000
20135,500
20145,500
201510,000
20165,500
20175,500
20185,500
20196,000
20206,000
20216,000
20226,000
20236,500
20247,000
Total95,000

Consider the hypothetical example of John Doe, who receives a windfall of $95,000 and invests it all in his TFSA today. With a modest annual return of 5%, he could generate a tax-free income of $4,750 each year. This serves as a good reminder: the earlier you invest, the greater the potential for compounded returns.

Moreover, starting early allows you to embrace a long-term investment strategy, taking calculated risks that can lead to exponential growth. By avoiding the common pitfall of procrastination, you position yourself to harness the full power of your TFSA. Even small contributions can grow significantly over time, underscoring the importance of acting sooner rather than later.

Be growth-focused: The path to financial freedom

When investing through your TFSA, focusing on growth is essential. Given that earnings within this account are tax-free, it’s a prime opportunity to consider equity investments, especially if you can afford to keep your money invested for at least three to five years.

However, this doesn’t mean throwing caution to the wind. While stocks can offer remarkable returns, it’s crucial to prioritize capital preservation alongside growth. This means selecting investments wisely — balancing high-risk stocks that could yield impressive returns with more stable options that can weather market fluctuations.

Investors should also educate themselves about different sectors and industries. A diversified portfolio allows you to spread risk while maximizing potential returns. With a growth-focused mindset, you can identify opportunities in emerging markets and innovative companies, ensuring that your investments align with long-term financial goals.

Don’t overlook dividends: A steady income stream

While growth is vital, a strong dividend strategy can be your secret weapon. Dividend investing provides a relatively safe and proven method for generating passive income. Take, for example, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which boasts a cash distribution yield of close to 5.5%.

With a solid 14-year history of increasing cash distributions and a five-year growth rate of 5.2%, BEP is positioned for sustainable growth. Its diversified portfolio across renewable energy technologies — hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solutions — ensures robust cash flows, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Trading at a 14% discount at $36.25 per unit at writing, BEP presents a unique opportunity for those seeking both capital appreciation and growing income. By incorporating dividend stocks like this into your TFSA, you can enjoy a steady stream of income, while your investments continue to grow tax-free.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

